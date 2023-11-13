Arteta sets the points target that Arsenal need to achieve to win the title

Mikel Arteta wants his team to win the league title this season. Last season, the Spaniard could have won his first league title as Arsenal manager, but things didn’t go as planned, and his squad failed to finish the season on a strong note, allowing Guardiola to beat him to the league title.

That said, it’s all in the past now, and Arsenal has an opportunity to redeem themselves this season and finish the way they planned to finish last season.

Arteta knows what it takes to win a league title after working as Guardiola’s assistant and being a part of some of Manchester City’s great title runs before joining Arsenal in 2019.

He has yet to win the Premier League with Arsenal, but he believes he can do it this season, and he has one strategy in mind to accomplish so.

He wants his team to collect up to 96 points. He believes that if they can gather these points as a team, they will win the league title.

“We cannot be looking at other teams when we have played 11 games,” said Arteta.

“This a long marathon and things are going to change and momentum is going to shift. But in this league, you’re going to need 96 to 100 points to win it.

“When you’re going to get them is a different story, but this is the target.

“In order to do that, we’re going to have to play so well and win a lot of matches — more matches than this club has ever won before.”

Arsenal has undergone a significant transition under Arteta. They’ve grown from strength to strength, game after game. They should win the league to indicate how well they have been playing. It will be difficult to pick as many as 96 points, but it is doable.

Sam P