Arteta should be angry with himself after Newcastle defeat, not VAR

Anyone old enough to remember witnessing at the time Kevin Keegan’s ‘I’d love it if we beat them’ rant?

What about Rafa Benitez’s famous ‘facts’ tirade.

Both moments that Sir Alex Ferguson claimed he knew another title had been won.

Pep Guardiola will be smiling when watching Mikel Arteta’s outburst yesterday after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.

Considering it was our first League defeat of the season, a complete overreaction and lack of composure.

Desperation to try and create an ‘us against the world complex to disguise a disappointing performance.

Diversion tactics to disguise the mistakes he made and continues to make.

Sulking because he has to now swallow his pride and admit he was wrong, or surrender the title race.

Were we let down at Saint James Park by the officials and VAR? Possibly.

Yet the way our manager spoke you would think we had been robbed by the worse decision in the sport’s history.

This wasn’t Lampard’s chip crossing the line against Germany but no one seeing it, this can’t be compared to Rashford’s offside goal in the Manchester Derby, this isn’t on the scale of Liverpool not being awarded a goal because of a breakdown in communication.

In the Spaniard’s own words last month regarding officials, ‘They are trying to make the best decisions. We need to understand that mistakes happen.’

Even if you think the Toons goal should have been disallowed it doesn’t explain how we only managed one shot on target in 90 minutes.

The fear is our boss believes his words and actually thinks this was an acceptable standard.

I’m hoping it’s a strategy to take the pressure off his squad. If not, we are in trouble.

Because he wants to empathize the word ‘Embarrassment’ to the press?

Spending 60 million on Kai Havertz is an embarrassment.

He wants to repeat the word, Disgrace?

I’ll tell you what’s a disgrace…. how you have treated Ramsdale and lied ever since.

After another Raya error, let’s see if you put your ego to one side and base your choice of keeper in midweek on form?

You say you will do what’s right and fight for our club?

You pay Eddie Nketiah 100,000 pound a week when he wouldn’t start for the majority of the clubs in this division.

He scored 19 league goals after 100 appearances and yet you pretend he can fire us to a championship.

You talk about values.

Yet you pay Reiss Nelson 100,000 grand a week to play a couple of cup ties once a year.

Even my biggest critics will say I’m not being wise after the event. Most Gooners have years of evidence to know that Havertz, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are not winning you the Prem.

We are watching Raya pass the ball to opponents, punch the ball back into the middle in the NLD, flap at a cross last night and yet you do nothing.

So, Arteta Is angry?

He should be ….

Not with VAR…

Not with the ref ….

He should be angry with himself!

Dan

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…