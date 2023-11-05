Arteta should be angry with himself after Newcastle defeat, not VAR

Anyone old enough to remember witnessing at the time Kevin Keegan’s ‘I’d love it if we beat them’ rant?
What about Rafa Benitez’s famous ‘facts’ tirade.
Both moments that Sir Alex Ferguson claimed he knew another title had been won.
Pep Guardiola will be smiling when watching Mikel Arteta’s outburst yesterday after a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle.
Considering it was our first League defeat of the season, a complete overreaction and lack of composure.
Desperation to try and create an ‘us against the world complex to disguise a disappointing performance.
Diversion tactics to disguise the mistakes he made and continues to make.
Sulking because he has to now swallow his pride and admit he was wrong, or surrender the title race.
Were we let down at Saint James Park by the officials and VAR? Possibly.
Yet the way our manager spoke you would think we had been robbed by the worse decision in the sport’s history.
This wasn’t Lampard’s chip crossing the line against Germany but no one seeing it, this can’t be compared to Rashford’s offside goal in the Manchester Derby, this isn’t on the scale of Liverpool not being awarded a goal because of a breakdown in communication.
In the Spaniard’s own words last month regarding officials, ‘They are trying to make the best decisions. We need to understand that mistakes happen.’
Even if you think the Toons goal should have been disallowed it doesn’t explain how we only managed one shot on target in 90 minutes.
The fear is our boss believes his words and actually thinks this was an acceptable standard.
I’m hoping it’s a strategy to take the pressure off his squad. If not, we are in trouble.
Because he wants to empathize the word ‘Embarrassment’ to the press?
Spending 60 million on Kai Havertz is an embarrassment.
He wants to repeat the word, Disgrace?
I’ll tell you what’s a disgrace…. how you have treated Ramsdale and lied ever since.
After another Raya error, let’s see if you put your ego to one side and base your choice of keeper in midweek on form?
You say you will do what’s right and fight for our club?
You pay Eddie Nketiah 100,000 pound a week when he wouldn’t start for the majority of the clubs in this division.
He scored 19 league goals after 100 appearances and yet you pretend he can fire us to a championship.
You talk about values.
Yet you pay Reiss Nelson 100,000 grand a week to play a couple of cup ties once a year.
Even my biggest critics will say I’m not being wise after the event. Most Gooners have years of evidence to know that Havertz, Reiss Nelson and Eddie Nketiah are not winning you the Prem.
We are watching Raya pass the ball to opponents, punch the ball back into the middle in the NLD, flap at a cross last night and yet you do nothing.
So, Arteta Is angry?
He should be ….
Not with VAR…
Not with the ref ….
He should be angry with himself!
Dan
Yes VAR was rubbish….but let’s not let it hide the facts.
The facts that we were poor, running around with no plan again and that our squad is now weaker with some of the additions we’ve had.
People can try and twist it any way they want to avoid the truth that we’ve been pretty poor this season in many games despite picking up points.
PJ-SA
🎯 RealTalk…👍🏾
Whatever makes you think so, you’ll be made to eat your words.
No mate , the games gone so they can’t make me eat my words
And that’s the point isn’t it …..how many chances you want to give Eddie she Reiss to male me eat my words
How many errors do you accept from Raya till he proves me wrong ?
How many years has Havertz had to prove doubters wrong in English football?
I might pick on some of the specifics but firmly agree with the overall point. We don’t look as good as last season, and while I think injuries have played a big part in that, we’ve spent a lot of money, and yet don’t seem able to cope.
Blaming decisions rarely gets you anywhere – mourinho skilfully and famously used it to develop a siege mentality in his Chelsea side, but i believe it more often furthers a negative victim mentality, which simply excuses the defeats and poor performances, without creating the galvanising effect you’d really want to see. Perhaps it was because mourinho could use it in narrow defeats when his side genuinely played well? I don’t think we played well yesterday, so I don’t think we’ll see anything positive from it, unfortunately.
Major injuries are exactly to same players as last season: Jesus, ESR, Partey. Its not a surprise to anyone except maybe Arteta
Agree, but I was thinking of timber as well – wouldn’t surprise me if his impact would have been similar to rice by this point, but can’t know
Davi, while I agree with your general points regarding Arsenal’s current form and lack of attacking fluidity this season, I respect Arteta for forthrightly expressing the frustrations of himself (and probably other similarly affected managers) on the substandard, at times incompetent officiating in the EPL. For the supposed top professional league, the officiating is beyond an absolute joke. Unless clubs put in official complaints nothing will change.
Why does the English FA continue to apply VAR differently from other competitions? Why is the quality of referees so low, such that they are not good enough to be selected to officiate at international competitions?
I totally agree with Dan here. The starting line up did not fill me with confidence yesterday. I knew nketiah’s heroics against Sheffield was a mirage. Jorginho was so nervous he could not carry the ball forward leaving rice to do the work of 2 men. He kept passing sideways irritatingly. Arteta is looking berift of ideas. I would have expected him to have nullified the threat of opponents doubling up on saka and martinelli by now but no. He plays them the same way. Every team now knows how to nullify saka and martinelli and it’s arteta’s job to nullify it. Yes the VAR decision was criminal but our performance was abject as well. Need a towering CF asap. Crosses are wasted with nketiah . The team has regressed. The less said about hervtz the better. He brings only flick on arieL duels and that is a disgrace for 65million
In midweek Arteta said had VAR bn present westharm 1st goal would have bn overturned a game we were poor also.Now that the said VAR goes against us he is also ranting when we have also bn poor.He didnt really improve the squad in the summer coz is like Rice replaced Xhaka and Partey instead of complementing them.
I don’t blame Arteta one bit for being upfront with his criticism of the referee & VAR, and I hope he continues to do it each time we’re fcuked over by PGMOL.
Who’s blamed him.?
Nobody that I know of, I’m using an expression that indicates that I agree with him.
What do you see what you have done as?
Those toon are in for some disastrous sinking, Got away feuding with Ten haag and Klopp, but this time around Howe has picked on the wrong person to toy with. i’ve not even mentioned their ridiculous decision to keep the away fans at the far top of their f?@ked up stadium. cringe!!! One thing i know they can’t become a top outfit being an embodiment of their current identity.
Saka and martinelli are being doubled up on in every game now, becoming boring and predictable. They receive pass on the wing, throw couple of shapes then pass backwards!
Entire front line has not looked good this season
Your assessment is really poor…. Was Newcastle better than Arsenal yesterday? You need a chance or two to win games against teams like this. How many did we create against city? The spaces are not there to explore and u can only have an edge against teams like this when the scoreline is still 0-0 or U score first.
For U to blame the manager on this result is very ilogical…..yes some players weren’t at their best but to single out havertz being poor yesterday was unfair.
How many shot on target did Newcastle create yesterday?
People forget U can’t win all games neither can U be 100% in every game. How many times has decisions gone against City?
Three to four infringement to a goal, and u said he should blame himself and not officials.
Dont you think what if the goal did not stand, Arsenal can still win the game?