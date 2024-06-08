Arteta should get this wantaway Dortmund star: “I want to play football for Arsenal”

Among other positions, Arsenal expects to strengthen the right wing this summer, as they seek to be at their peak next season. Bukayo Saka, the Gunners’ talisman, plays way more games than he should.

You’d think it’s best to protect your top performers and keep them fresh for important clashes, but regrettably, that hasn’t been the case for the Arsenal winger. However, there appears to be a realisation of the need to manage Saka’s workload, which necessitates the recruitment of a right winger this summer.

Reports have linked wingers like Pedro Neto from Wolves, Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, and Desire Doue from Rennes with a move to the Emirates Stadium.

But what if I told you that Arsenal should consider another fantastic target, Donyel Malen, who may be the ideal Saka deputy? Malen is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund, and he recently mentioned that he wants to return to play for Arsenal again.

He told Voetbalzone, “I used to play football in England when I was a younger player. It has always been my dream one day to play football in the Premier League. I want to play football for Arsenal, my favourite club. Obviously, I want to return to this place.

“I used to play in the academy team when I was young. I really want to have a breakthrough playing in Arsenal’s first team. That’s why I really want to return.”

The Dutch prodigy spent three years with Arsenal’s youth squads before leaving for a modest £600,000 in 2017. Aside from wanting him back because he wants to return and impress, the Dutch international can play all across the attack, which may be useful to Arteta in case of injury.

#BVB – Donyell Malen (25/🇳🇱) still wants to leave Dortmund. Summer departure expected, as @BVB is open to sell the attacker (13 goals, 5 assists). Price tag: €40-50m all in. Arsenal and Liverpool are interested. Manchester United is not a hot topic at the moment. w/ @Plettigoal — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) March 18, 2024

Malen is also prolific; he was in fantastic form last season, scoring 15 goals and assisting five times in 38 appearances for Dortmund. Year after year, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal team is becoming increasingly formidable as their performance and gameplay continue to improve. The Spaniard needs to instill even more quality in this team if he wants to outperform Manchester City, who beat us to the title again. Malen is only 25 years old, and he will undoubtedly get better under Mikel Arteta’s guidance, just like Leandro Trossard did. So, why not? Let us bring him back home to serve as Saka’s backup.

