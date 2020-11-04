Arteta should give Runarsson another run out tomorrow

Will Runarsson get his second run around in the space of a week? I hope so! (Opinion)

After playing Bernd Leno in Arsenal’s first Europa League game in Austria, rather surprisingly Arteta opted for a change in between the sticks last week at the Emirates against Irish side Dundalk in our second game of the group stages.

I hope for tomorrow’s game, in what will be another tough test that we face in the Europa League against Molde, that Arteta picks Runarsson to go in goal again rather than opt for first choice Leno.

I say this only because in his debut against Dundalk although we came out as 3-0 winners, Runarsson was very rarely tested in goal. It is always nice not to have your goalkeeper tested during a game, but we need to know that if Leno ends up being injured then we have a good enough back up in Runarsson who will come in and did what Martinez did when he got the chance.

Not that I wish Leno any ill injuries, of course not, but in this modern age of football we of course know how unlucky we have been in the past with regards to injuries and so we need to be mindful of the fact that anything can happen at any given time.

I do believe Runarsson will come good for us, whether that is in the cup games, the Europa League or the Premier League.

However, without seeing him reach his full potential we can only assume what sort of player he is from what we hear or from what he says about himself. I have no doubt he is a good player otherwise we would not have brought him in no matter how desperate we were but I hope of course for the win tomorrow night, but I also hope he gets tested more than he did against Dundalk so we can really see his ability. Gooners?

Shenel Osman