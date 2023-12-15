Arteta should have been brave and played Arsenal’s starlets against PSV

Pep Guardiola’s starting lineup against Red Star Belgrade exposed Mikel Arteta’s stubbornness in team selection.
Manchester City, like Arsenal, was merely playing their Champions League-Match Day 6 fixture for show (just like Arsenal), because they had already assured themselves that they would top the group even if they lost their last group game, thus having already secured a spot in the round of 16.
That being said, Guardiola did not do what Mikel Arteta said he would do in that encounter.
Ethan Nwaneri, 16, Reuell Walters, 18, and Lino Sousa, 18, were all included in Arsenal’s matchday squad for the match against PSV but did not play.
Mikel Arteta intimated that he might give Arsenal youth a chance against PSV, saying, “Three big prospects. We want to bring a lot of players from a system and they deserve to be here. The circumstances have got them into this position. They’re still really really young but we want to get them the experience because they have the talent hopefully to be very close to us. We’ll try to give them the opportunity if we can in the right moment.” but he didn’t.
Pep Guardiola, on the other hand, was not afraid to give young Manchester City players a chance. He gave Oscar Bobb, 20, and Mica Hamilton, 20, the pleasure of starting, and he also gave Mahamadou Susoho, 18, a chance to see out the game as a 75th-minute sub. Notably, Hamilton and Bobb both scored.
If Arsenal is to unleash another Bukayo Saka, Mikel Arteta must be bold enough to play academy stars in games like the one against PSV, which was a dead rubber. Giving minutes to Cedric Soares and Mohammed Elneny when they could be on their way out and disregarding players who could be the future doesn’t make sense. After a difficult match against Aston Villa, Arsenal could have benefited from resting key players like William Saliba and not having to rely on Declan Rice, but that was not the case. I hope Mikel Arteta loosens up on his squad selection rigidity.
Daniel O
Champions’ League prize money for group games:
£2.4 million for a win
£1.2 million for a draw
£0 for a loss.
We’re not Man City, we can’t afford to throw away that amount of money.
This is so much bs. Is his priority being a coach or Financial? Some people just like making excuses for the coach
Since he is Arsenal manager, not coach, his priority is both.
Financial
Devoloping any of those players could save you 20-25M if its A new saka 100M if A willock still 30-40M But people still thinking about 2-3 M sell cedric money saved
Feels like a lame and reverse engineered excuse to justify why MA deprived youngsters and risked senior players for a couple million quid. Far fetched and make little sense given how rare an inconsequential game comes by
Interesting information supplied by ArGooner. Not to be sneezed at.
That said, I noted that the young City players who got their chance were 20, 20 and 18 – more than a touch older than ours.
In many respects it was an opportunity to blood the youngsters but if the team were already depleted – as in largely second string – then I think that would have been a bridge too far. By all means throw them on with a bigger presence from the first 11 – and preferably for a home tie.
We moan about the lack of rotation, but Arteta did rotate.
I got the numbers slightly wrong, it’s actually:
£2.4m for a win
£800k for a draw
£0 for a loss
Additional £800k in the forgeries prize money from each draw is also pinned and then distributed amongst all of the teams weighted according to the number of wins the had.
So the difference between losing, drawing, and winning in the Champions’ League is huge.
Reading between the lines, when Arteta said “We’ll try to give them the opportunity if we can in the right moment” what I guess he was saying was that if we’d already tied the game up then they’d have played.
I think l’m beginning to think Arsenal will not achieve much with Mikel Arteta as the manager! The man is just so rigid and does not take advice from footballing personnel!🤔🤔
Agreed. Also, why were several PL starting XI players sent out in the second half? I really don’t think it’s because MA doesn’t know what he is doing and that those specific players did not need to be on the pitch for various reasons individual to those players. Personally I believe it would have been great to bring Gunnersaurus along to get some time on the pitch.
Gunnersaurus would have loved it
He doesn’t rotate. Rotation is not fixing eleven players for Premiership and Champions league games ( except the final group game when you have already qualified) , while relegating others to only Carabao Cups, except when injury knock on his first eleven. That is one of the problems he’s having with Partey: he doesn’t know how to say ‘ Rice, this Man Utd game, you’ll be on the bench, Partey will start” and vice versa for Liverpool game, as Guardiola is doing. That was why Xhaka left, on the news of Haverzt and Rice coming in. He knows his boss, Arteta, doesn’t rotate.
I could accept your reasoning but at present we are no nearer having sufficient depth to do what you suggest
Against PSV Arteta rotated
As for Xhaka leaving for your reasons, I’d be amazed. The only year for how many that we looked and Xhaka looked pretty good and you are blaming Arteta for him moving on!
Giving minutes to Elneny and Soares will keep them match-fit for the upcoming games
As some already said , giving opportunities to some of these young players would either save 20-30 Mil or increase their value by are few Mil. So 1.5 for winning is nothing in comparison. All the young talents in current main squad has been developed by previous managers.
It will be a relief when Arsenal fans actually realize that Mikel and Pep are two completely different people!!!
Who cares what Pep did with city?
Mikel did what he felt was best for The Arsenal, now we look forward to the Brighton game.
Absolutely, and undoubtedly one of the reasons for MA doing what he did was that he was of course already planning for Brighton.
Risking MO, DR and GJ is planning for Brighton? Those guys are already overplayed and should take a break. Sorry don’t get the weird logic
Yes, it can be. Rest for any player regardless of circumstance is not always a good thing.
Really don’t get it. Why would you not rest players who are overplayed and risk injury to them when the result don’t matter?
It depends on the individual player involved. Yes, I realize you don’t get it and I don’t have the desire to address your assumption and explain the many reasons MA could have had for doing what he did. Mine and MA’s logic can remain weird to you and others who believe you should always rest players at every opportunity when a win/draw is not needed.
MO, DR and GJ all played last weekend and are need this weekend. Since none of them are short of match fitness, bringing them on was unnecessary and risky if MA was indeed already planning for Brighton. Unexplainable perhaps?
Not unexplainable but I’m wasting my time to do so.
At all ears. Fine if you choose not to back it up too
If Arteta played the youngsters and lost, maybe heavily, we would say he likes to “copy” Guardiola.
Leave the coach to do his job for heaven’s sake 😩
Arsenal needs to win games and build confidence. And PSV and Belgrade are not the same class.
Nonsense. No thinking gunner would fault MA for using youngsters in a game that is fine to lose. Where else are we going to find an inconsequential game like that to play youngsters?
I suggest that when we thrash Liverpool in the FA Cup and draw a no hope team AND we are winning 4-0 after 55 minutes – then that is the time to bring on a young Gunner.
How do you reconcile the non regular first team players sitting on the bench while Arteta experiments?
4-0 is a safe lead but isn’t it safer for a game that we would still go through regardless of the result?
Your correct – “No thinking Gunner WOULD fault MA for using youngsters in a game that is fine to lose ”
Those same thinking Gunners wouldn’t question MA after he explained WHY he didn’t play them!!
MA’s “not the right context” explanation for a game that didn’t matter made little sense, especially when he had no qualms bringing on MO, DR and GJ who all played last weekend and are needed for Brighton
In football no game is “fine to lose” my friend. Not even a “friendly”. That’s the nature of the game. It’s a results game.
Top coaches play to win every game.
Nothing left to say with that logic of yours because even if you win the league with games to spare, you will still field you best eleven and deprive youngsters a chance since you believe a top coach must win every game even when results don’t matter. Can’t agree to that