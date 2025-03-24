Arteta should use Mikel Merino differently to get the best out of him.

Mikel Merino starred for Spain in their last encounter against the Netherlands. As of writing this article, La Roja will play host to the same opponent tonight. In the first encounter on Thursday however, they left it late to snatch a draw courtesy of a late goal from Merino, and that was the Spaniard’s second goal in five days for club and country. For a few weeks prior, he has been our go to man at center-forward. Unfortunate season ending injuries to both Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus meant that we needed to improvise for the rest of the season. Also, injuries to key wingers such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli at the time further pressed the need for an unorthodox solution.

Up stepped Mikel Merino who has been our false 9 since his return from Dubai in February. In the seven games since for Arsenal, he has contributed a pretty respectable total of four goals and the solitary assist. His presence – especially in the air – has proved vital in both boxes as we’ve rarely missed the aerial presence of Kai Havertz in the squad. His link up play has gradually improved as well especially when dropping off into familiar surroundings in the midfield. All things considered, the midfielder has been quite impressive up top. Mikel Arteta and the player as well have been praised massively. Arteta, for his willingness to gamble on him in that position and Merino as well for trying his maximum to adapt.

As much as the praise has been deserved, it doesn’t take away the player’s limitations in that role. Asides from the unfamiliarity, his pace has been a let down. I gained some new found respect for Kai Havertz after watching the Spaniard in recent weeks, the engine possessed by the German is quite impressive. Merino’s lack of pace has been the most telling in our press, we haven’t been as efficient nor aggressive with him in that area and that has been due to his lack of pace. Furthermore his athleticism has also been a limitation but that is mainly due to the position he’s operating in. He’s way more robust in midfield!

Given these limitations along with some factors I’ll get to in a bit, it might be wise – in my opinion – for Mikel Arteta to utilise him in a different way to get the best out the player. Mikel Merino will be an even more important asset if we deploy him from the bench. In doing so, we might have to depend on either one of Gabriel Martinelli, Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard to occupy a central role in the meantime, before bringing on the Spaniard. The recent return of Martinelli has also coincided with calls within the fanbase to play him more centrally as an option to relieve the burden on Mikel Merino.

The biggest reason why he should be deployed from the bench is his knack of influencing games positively when he comes on. His latest goal came late on against Holland after being substituted just minutes before. His first goals for us as a striker even came in the same manner against Leicester City a month ago. Interestingly, that brace has made up 50 percent of his goals in that role which only further hits the point home. Due to his pace or lack thereof and inability to keep a certain level of intensity in that position for the full 90, you can further see why he should be coming on with more frequency.

That instant impact off the bench could prove invaluable against Real Madrid over the course of both legs. I struggle to see him making any real impact in those games from the start hence the conclusion. A player like Martinelli in theory should make us a bigger threat on the break, his lighting pace will also provide more in terms of actual runners in-behind the Madrid defense.

This is my opinion, I would like to get yours in the comments please Gooners!

BENJAMIN KENNETH

_______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…