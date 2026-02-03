Arteta shows courage by trying something different

Mikel Arteta has shown a ruthless edge whenever he decides a player no longer fits his ethos, with several contracts terminated since his return to the Emirates. On the pitch, however, he has often been more measured, with critics accusing his approach of being overly controlled and lacking an alternative plan. The 43-year-old has long faced claims of micromanaging talent, yet the finest managers are those who trust their principles while also recognising when adjustment is required.

That is why Arsenal’s setup at Elland Road represented a significant moment in the title race. Arteta and his staff faced a delicate balance during the week. Arsenal sit top of both their domestic and European league tables, evidence that their approach has been effective. Changing too much would have risked undermining what has brought success. Still, there was a growing sense that creativity in the Premiership had dipped, with chances becoming harder to come by.

A statement of flexibility

By leaving Ødegaard and Eze out and starting Havertz, Arteta challenged the perception that certain players are undroppable. The decision refreshed the side and would have unsettled Daniel Farke, who may have expected Havertz to operate further forward if selected. Instead, the German was used in a role that altered Arsenal’s attacking dynamic.

Havertz interprets the number 10 position differently from his teammates, at times pushing on to support Gyokeres almost as a second striker. While it is too early to judge whether this will be a long-term solution, managing the 26-year-old’s minutes remains a priority. That consideration alone means further rotation should not come as a surprise in upcoming fixtures.

Benefits of tactical variation

This role is not entirely new. Havertz was previously trialled in a similar position after moving across London, alongside one of Ødegaard or Trossard, with a single defensive midfielder ahead of them. That experiment was short-lived, but it now offers an alternative if a goal is needed. There is also scope for others to operate more freely should injuries arise.

Trying something different at this stage of the season keeps the squad alert and makes Arsenal less predictable. Competition can elevate performance, and small tactical details often separate success from failure. By altering his system at a critical moment, Arteta demonstrated bravery and deserves credit for showing courage when it mattered.

Dan Smith

