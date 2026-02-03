Arteta shows courage by trying something different

Mikel Arteta has shown a ruthless edge whenever he decides a player no longer fits his ethos, with several contracts terminated since his return to the Emirates. On the pitch, however, he has often been more measured, with critics accusing his approach of being overly controlled and lacking an alternative plan. The 43-year-old has long faced claims of micromanaging talent, yet the finest managers are those who trust their principles while also recognising when adjustment is required.
That is why Arsenal’s setup at Elland Road represented a significant moment in the title race. Arteta and his staff faced a delicate balance during the week. Arsenal sit top of both their domestic and European league tables, evidence that their approach has been effective. Changing too much would have risked undermining what has brought success. Still, there was a growing sense that creativity in the Premiership had dipped, with chances becoming harder to come by.
A statement of flexibility
By leaving Ødegaard and Eze out and starting Havertz, Arteta challenged the perception that certain players are undroppable. The decision refreshed the side and would have unsettled Daniel Farke, who may have expected Havertz to operate further forward if selected. Instead, the German was used in a role that altered Arsenal’s attacking dynamic.
Havertz interprets the number 10 position differently from his teammates, at times pushing on to support Gyokeres almost as a second striker. While it is too early to judge whether this will be a long-term solution, managing the 26-year-old’s minutes remains a priority. That consideration alone means further rotation should not come as a surprise in upcoming fixtures.
Benefits of tactical variation
This role is not entirely new. Havertz was previously trialled in a similar position after moving across London, alongside one of Ødegaard or Trossard, with a single defensive midfielder ahead of them. That experiment was short-lived, but it now offers an alternative if a goal is needed. There is also scope for others to operate more freely should injuries arise.
Trying something different at this stage of the season keeps the squad alert and makes Arsenal less predictable. Competition can elevate performance, and small tactical details often separate success from failure. By altering his system at a critical moment, Arteta demonstrated bravery and deserves credit for showing courage when it mattered.
Well balanced article 👏. Sometimes I do feel that Arsenal have performed much better when Arteta’s most trusted attacking players were out injured Ode, Saka etc. Maybe there’s an element of predictability with how Arsenal operate on the right side when we have both Saka and Odegard playing. Anyways its just a feeling and I could be wrong, no stats or data to back it up.
My remark when I heard Saka was out during warm up was ‘blessin in disguise’, and at the end of the day, it was. Saka and Ode should start from the bench for the next couple of games now and let’s see if it would spark something inside.
If/when Saka is benched, expect an article the next day about a potential transfer to Barcelona or Liverpool.
He doesn’t get into Barcas 11
Good article Dan and it shows that MA does not have favourites.. just as Le Prof didn’t during his tenure in the hot seat.
To think that, is to believe that MA would put his own position into conflict, just to placate others – quite ridiculous in my opinion.
Although Arteta finally benched Odegaard, can we stop with what a good decision it was as if it was some kind of epiphany that he had.
Yes a good decision, but it’s a decision that should have been made long ago. And the fact that it’s been done now, is not worthy of all this adulation in my opinion.
Just to add, poster boy Saka to needs to be benched. He’s certainly not producing enough top level performances either. But as he’s the star academy player and as I said poster boy, he largely gets away from criticism.
How could!Arteta have played Havertz in Odegaards role if he was injured till recently.? How are you to know whether that was his plan from start of the season when he bought Gyo to play him in no 10!?
So why would it be an epiphany?
We have had major injuries since day 1 and have still managed to put out competitive teams !
COYG .. lets get the job done tonight and make that first final of the season
I had not anticipated the reults to be that favourable, though I was pleasantly surprised. Havertz and Madueke brought out the striker in Gyokeres, and, it is as if the two can play together with Gyokeres, better than he (Gyokeres) does with Odegaard and Saka. But then, what else do I know, after all this was only one match?
All in all, Arteta’s choice of the squad in this match, reminded me of those days when Arsenal played without the breaks on; the days Wenger allowed his players to “play their game”!
Let us hope that this style came from his talk with his players, after the disaster that was the match against Manchester United.
Let’s see how the combination will do against stronger opponents.
I believe it will still work well.
I guess Arteta is maturing as a coach for him to bench his captain Odegaard.