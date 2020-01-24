According to the Evening Standard, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta gave a stern response to rumours regarding a shock exit for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Goal recently reported that La Liga champions Barcelona were eyeing a loan move for our talisman following the long-term injury to Luis Suarez.

Arteta firmly silenced these rumours with his comments on the speculation during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Gunners’ FA Cup 4th round clash against Bournemouth.

Here’s what the Spaniard had to say on our skipper’s future:

“A week ago after a game at home we were discussing that he said he was so happy, that he didn’t agree with the things being written in the media and has his future here.”

“I’m so happy with that. That’s where I stand at the moment.”

Aubameyang has been prolific for the Gunners since joining from Borussia Dortmund two years ago for a fee of £56m, as per BBC Sport.

The clinical forward has 46 goals and 10 assists to his name in 71 Premier League appearances.

The Gabon superstar managed to get his hands on the top-flights Golden Boot last season and he’s in firm contention for the honour once again this term.

Aubameyang’s instinctive finishing always gives the Gunners the chance of securing a result in almost whatever situation they find themselves in, the 30-year-old has 16 goals across 26 appearances in all competitions this season.

The forward’s also embraced the responsibility of wearing the captain’s armband in recent months, the star’s performances are yet to slow down despite the added pressure.