Arteta singles out four stars for praise in Leicester victory

Mikel Arteta has named four players who were worthy of a special mention after his Arsenal side were comfortable victors over Leicester City.

The Gunners started the match on the backfoot after an early concession, but kept their focus and managed to come away as assured winners.

Willian was singled out by BT Sport’s commentary team as their Man of the Match, a player who has been the subject of ridicule in recent months after his move from Chelsea, and the manager also praised his performance.

“He was really good,” our manager said after the final whistle (via Arsenal.com). “We’ve seen that in training the last few weeks. He’s rebuilding himself and he’s not accepted the situation.

“I think he was the player who changed the game against Benfica in the last few moments when he came on, and today I think he was terrific.”

The manager moved to add that Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe and Granit Xhaka were also deserving of praise for their performances in the 3-1 victory, more players who have also come under scrutiny by the fans at different stages of the season.

“The same with the other senior players. Laca, I think the way he played, Nico grew in the game and had a big impact as well. Granit as well. A player who has played that many minutes, to play with the heart and the passion he showed in every action, I think it’s a great example for the rest of the players.”

Pepe was my personal Man of the Match, while Xhaka and Willian definitely played key roles in our dominant win, and we will need the whole squad to chip in as we look to end the campaign will with so many games still left to play out.

Patrick