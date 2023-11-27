Arteta so proud to go top of the table in his 200th game as Arsenal manager

Mikel Arteta’s 200th game as Arsenal manager was a 1-0 victory over Brentford. After achieving that milestone, it was revealed that the Spaniard has the most wins in his first 200 games as Arsenal manager. According to records, below is the list of the top 3 Arsenal managers after 200 games:

Mikel Arteta – 116

Arsene Wenger – 111

George Graham – 106

It’s nice to see Arteta at the top of the list. It just goes to demonstrate how wise the club was to put their faith in him for the Arsenal position.

After his team defeated Brentford 1-0 thanks to a Kai Havertz header, Arteta expressed his delight, saying it was a memorable moment for him, thanking his team for making him proud by fighting for him, and also praising the fans, before revealing he would celebrate the win with his family before shifting his focus to the Champions League clash with Lens.

“Today was a special day for me, for the staff, 200 games for this incredible club,” he said on Arsenal.com. “I’m really going to remember this day for a lot of reasons, but especially for the chemistry that the team shows between them. You know how sensitive we are with the emotional state of each of them. The relationship that we have with our supporters and, obviously, the fact that we won the game and we are top of the league.

“I am so happy. I’m going to have a beautiful dinner with my family, and tomorrow start to think about the next Champions League game.

“I’m so happy how much the team wants it, how prepared they were. We knew we were coming to a really tough place today after having the opportunity to go top. And the team showed an incredible mentality, the way they competed, the way they play, and we fully deserved to win the game.”

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have only brighter days ahead of them. When he originally took over at the club, nobody believed he would endure, but game after game, season after season, he has proven he is the man to lead them to glory.

Daniel O

