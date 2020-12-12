Arteta sounds worried about the ‘constant threat’ from Burnley

Who would have thought that a home game against Burnley could be one of the biggest games to define Arsenal’s future this season. The Clarets may be in the relegation zone, but the fact is that they are only three places below us and can move to within four points of Arsenal if they beat us today.

We may think Arsenal have trouble scoring goals, but Burnley have only managed 5 all season compared to our 10, and have not scored in their last 3 away games, although two of them ended 0-0, and I can see Sean Dyche setting his team up to frustrate our strikers and stop us scoring for as long as possible.

Mikel Arteta also seems worried about Dyches tactics, and he told Arsenal.com that it is the Arsenal players that have to approach the game positively. The boss told Arsenal.com: “The team has to perform and that they have the mindset to go and win the game,”

“We know the urgency we have to get results and the stats, in my opinion in this moment, are not very relevant.

“Burnley are a really organised team. They are a constant threat because they are really direct but they play that game really, really well. They manage their first, second and third phases really well, the way they attack the box, set-pieces are key against them as well.

“They are difficult to break down because they have been working together with the same manager for a long time, and they know each other really well.

“They are disciplined and they have a good spirit and character among the team. They are always ready to fight and make it difficult for you.”

So considering the quality of the opposition, I’m guessing that this is the time to find out if the players still want Arteta as their boss or not. If they do not show any hunger again tomorrow, I think the writing will be on the wall for Arteta.

Sam P