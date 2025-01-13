Arteta sparks more fitness fears as he comments on Gabriel Jesus

Mikel Arteta has heightened concerns over Arsenal’s injury crisis by revealing that Gabriel Jesus’ latest setback “does not look good” upon initial assessment. The Brazilian striker was stretchered off in the first half of Arsenal’s FA Cup clash with Manchester United last night, and early signs suggest it could be a significant problem.

Jesus has been in fine form recently, providing Arsenal with the energy, creativity, and finishing they have relied upon in attack. His injury comes as a major blow to the Gunners, who can ill afford to lose another key player during what has already been a challenging season.

Injuries have plagued Arsenal throughout the current campaign, with Gabriel Jesus now joining the likes of Ethan Nwaneri and Bukayo Saka on the treatment table. The Gunners are already stretched thin in terms of squad depth, and Jesus’ absence could severely impact their attacking options.

The full extent of Jesus’ injury remains unknown, and Arsenal are still awaiting a detailed update on his condition. However, speaking to Arsenal Media after the game, Arteta expressed serious concern over the striker’s situation:

“Big worry. That’s my feeling. He had to come off on a stretcher with a lot of pain. Touching his knee, it’s not looking good.”

Losing a player of Jesus’ importance could not have come at a worse time for Arsenal, with the club already facing mounting pressure to reinforce their squad in the January transfer window. The injury may now serve as a wake-up call for the club’s decision-makers, potentially forcing their hand in the market.

If Arsenal fail to act decisively, it could signal a worrying lack of awareness about the gravity of their current situation. The risk of allowing their season to be derailed by injuries is now very real, and fans will undoubtedly expect swift action to address these challenges.

For now, the focus remains on the hope that Jesus’ injury is not as serious as feared, but the growing list of absentees highlights the precarious position Arsenal find themselves in as they navigate the rest of the campaign.