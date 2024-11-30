Arteta speaks ahead of West Ham clash and just wants Arsenal “to maintain the consistency”

Who’d have thought we’d have to worry about Liverpool in the 2023-25 Premier League title race?

For the past two seasons, our Gunners have consistently risen to the challenge and fought for league glory. We have now emerged as the team that has challenged Premier League favourites Manchester City in the last two title races.

Indeed, the boys haven’t quite succeeded in overthrowing the Citizens, but they’ve made significant progress in that direction. In the 2022-23 season they missed the title by 5 points; last season they missed it by two points. If there was a consistent pattern, one could assume that this season would see our Gunners finally surpass Manchester City in the title race and establish themselves as the “real deal” in the Premier League. Coming to this season, all focus was on dethroning City.

However, with Liverpool’s resurgence, it now seems they’re the team to beat in the title race.

The Reds’ strong start to the season has put them nine points ahead of Arsenal; even if Arsenal were to win all their games, they would still need the Merseyside club to drop points for them to win the league.

Speaking to the media ahead of the West Ham versus Arsenal game, Mikel Arteta was asked if Arsenal’s form needs to be perfect to finish ahead of Liverpool. He said, “If they continue, then that’s for sure, with the numbers they’re producing and the amount of games they’re winning.

“The focus is on us to maintain the consistency, especially and performances that will give us the right to win games, keep the availability in the squad. This is a long run.

“Winning lifts the energy and our confidence up. We’ve had two big wins for us, and now it’s about consistency and getting that momentum, taking it further against a good opponent tomorrow, and try to replicate the performance to win the game.”

Arteta is right to want his team to focus on themselves and not worry about Liverpool. However, the expectation is that by doing so, the Reds will drop points.

With Martin Odegaard back, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber also available, and Thomas Partey dropping quality performances week in and week out, Arsenal have enough quality to push for a long-needed winning run. We hope they achieve this, as we cannot afford to endure another title race heartbreak.

Daniel O

