Arteta speaks to Spanish midfielder to convince him to move to Arsenal

Martin Zubimendi has attracted the attention of Arsenal since last season, showcasing impressive performances at Real Sociedad.

The midfielder has played a significant role in Sociedad’s ascent to become one of the top clubs in Spain. Sociedad secured a top-four finish in La Liga and made a noteworthy impression in the Champions League group stage.

While there were initial plans for Zubimendi to depart Sociedad in the summer, he opted to stay and compete in the Champions League with them.

However, it is anticipated that a change will occur at the end of this season, prompting interest from several clubs eager to acquire his services.

Arsenal is actively pursuing Zubimendi, and according to Bild, Mikel Arteta has engaged in discussions with the midfielder to persuade him to join Arsenal next season. The report suggests that Arteta’s efforts have been successful, as Zubimendi is now convinced about making the transfer to Arsenal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Zubimendi is one of the finest midfielders in La Liga and has done well in the Champions League this term.

If we add him to our group in the summer, he will improve our options, but he certainly will not come cheap.

