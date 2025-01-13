Arteta still does not think Arsenal needs another attacker 

Mikel Arteta has reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal’s current attacking group despite their disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United. The defeat has intensified calls from fans and pundits alike for Arsenal to bolster their attacking options during the current transfer window.

For some time now, there has been widespread belief that the Gunners need to strengthen their front line with at least one new signing, but Arteta has remained steadfast in his trust of the squad he has assembled. In particular, he continues to rely on Kai Havertz to lead the line, despite the German forward struggling to deliver in key moments.

During the defeat to United, Havertz missed several clear chances to score and also failed to convert his penalty in the decisive shootout. His underwhelming performance has only added to fans’ frustrations, who are now even more vocal in their desire for reinforcements in attack.

Following the loss, Arteta was directly questioned about whether Arsenal needed to sign a new attacker. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he responded:

“No, but I mean, we miss from various ways, from different plays. And I understand, guys, that, but I cannot love our players more. And I focus very much on the ones that we have to perform at the highest level. That’s it. The rest is not in our hands, in my hands.”

Arteta’s comments underline his unwavering faith in the players at his disposal, even in the face of mounting pressure from fans and critics. While this loyalty might inspire confidence within the squad, it has also started to frustrate sections of the Arsenal fanbase, who fear that persisting with the current group could hinder the team’s chances of success this season.

The Spaniard’s reluctance to act in the transfer market could prove costly, especially if Arsenal fail to turn their fortunes around. While Arteta has undoubtedly brought progress to the club, the stakes remain high. Arsenal cannot afford to continue losing matches like these, particularly with expectations growing after last season’s improvements.

Should Arteta fail to secure a trophy this season, his position could come under serious scrutiny. For now, however, the Arsenal boss remains firmly focused on his current squad, trusting that they have what it takes to deliver the results needed to meet the club’s ambitions.