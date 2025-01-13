Arteta still does not think Arsenal needs another attacker 

Mikel Arteta has reaffirmed his commitment to Arsenal’s current attacking group despite their disappointing FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United. The defeat has intensified calls from fans and pundits alike for Arsenal to bolster their attacking options during the current transfer window.
For some time now, there has been widespread belief that the Gunners need to strengthen their front line with at least one new signing, but Arteta has remained steadfast in his trust of the squad he has assembled. In particular, he continues to rely on Kai Havertz to lead the line, despite the German forward struggling to deliver in key moments.
During the defeat to United, Havertz missed several clear chances to score and also failed to convert his penalty in the decisive shootout. His underwhelming performance has only added to fans’ frustrations, who are now even more vocal in their desire for reinforcements in attack.
Following the loss, Arteta was directly questioned about whether Arsenal needed to sign a new attacker. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he responded:
“No, but I mean, we miss from various ways, from different plays. And I understand, guys, that, but I cannot love our players more. And I focus very much on the ones that we have to perform at the highest level. That’s it. The rest is not in our hands, in my hands.”
Arteta’s comments underline his unwavering faith in the players at his disposal, even in the face of mounting pressure from fans and critics. While this loyalty might inspire confidence within the squad, it has also started to frustrate sections of the Arsenal fanbase, who fear that persisting with the current group could hinder the team’s chances of success this season.
The Spaniard’s reluctance to act in the transfer market could prove costly, especially if Arsenal fail to turn their fortunes around. While Arteta has undoubtedly brought progress to the club, the stakes remain high. Arsenal cannot afford to continue losing matches like these, particularly with expectations growing after last season’s improvements.
Should Arteta fail to secure a trophy this season, his position could come under serious scrutiny. For now, however, the Arsenal boss remains firmly focused on his current squad, trusting that they have what it takes to deliver the results needed to meet the club’s ambitions.
He has to be dreaming. 65 million for a guy who misses from three yards in two matches running and then compounds the problem by missing in the penalty shoot-out! What is he smoking.
I read that Kvicha of Napoli is going to PSG. Fee ought to be 60-65 million. His new salary will be roughly 200k a week.
To think we actually spent this kind of money on Havertz, actually way more, instead of one of the best wingers in the world. And PSG has all the money in the world, and somehow Arsenal manages to outspend an oil-backed club on a complete dud.
That sounds very cheap for him – probably not a great move either.
I’d be over the moon if we managed to swoop in and get Kvicha.
Wenger was stubborn and it cost him his job, now Arteta is being stubborn in denying we need another striker. He just says we didn’t deserve to lose or we score enough goals to win the league, or I’m happy with my attackers I love them. It’s obvious to a blind man to see we are in need of a top quality proper centre forward. Failure to do this will see fans start to get on his back, and once that happens just ask Mr Wenger.
If indeed that’s his view, hes the manager and there’s reason to believe him. He’s owned up.
That being the case, we have the players we need. And the manager can’t get make the most of his resources!! And that seals our fate …!!!
Deluded!!!!
The key here is if he really thinks that or is just saying that. “Proof is in the pudding”. If we get someone in this window then good because we needed that player a week ago but if we don’t and the season falls apart he is accountable.
Actually having and spending the money is not decided by Arteta, though he is influential.
To believe that what we have is good enough is deluded.
Think back to Isak’s performance against us, and Havertz’s performance over the last 2 matches.
Isak proves what a real top striker can do, to think we don’t need a player like Isak in our attack is arrogant and deluded.
Artetaball has peaked; possession, inversion, and square pegs has maxed out, been found out, and taken us as far as it can.
Arteta should evolve beyond this current crab football if we want to progress.
Micromanaging players and possession over substance is regressing players and Arteta as well.
It’s an interesting time. I am starting to lose faith in Arteta, and if the board are also having their concerns, they may wait til the summer to invest. The fact we need a striker is obvious, but still, shouldn’t Arteta be doing better with what we have?