Arteta stopped by Arsenal fans who ask him to leave their club after defeat to Chelsea

Angry Arsenal fans confronted Mikel Arteta and attempted to stop him from leaving the Emirates yesterday.
The Spaniard had seen his team beaten 2-0 by Chelsea that evening and as he headed home after the match, some ugly scenes occured with videos surfacing online of Arsenal fans stopping the frustrated manager from leaving the stadium.
The Daily Mail reports that they shouted at him while making it clear that they wanted him out of their club for good.
The report says their loss to the Blues means Arsenal has suffered their worst start to the Premier League season in their history.
The Gunners fell to goals from Romelu Lukaku and Reece James as Chelsea finally beat them for the first time in four recent games.
The club’s fans turned on its owner last season when they joined the European Super League and demanded for Stan Kroenke to leave.
The American promised to invest in the squad when the transfer window reopened and has backed Arteta with around 150m euros worth of signings so far.
The Spaniard now has to deliver and easier opponents won’t come soon as they will face champions, Manchester City, in their next Premier League game.
One love to these fans..These are the true compatriot of mine..Arteta should show honor.His killing the club by being a tool of destruction by the kronekes and he knows fully well that this club is too big for him to manage..He better honorably leave now as our once respected captain if he has any respect for us the fan or face a life long tag of being the player that betrayed us after his service to us..My opinion though
So you are happy these fans abused our manager? Begone vile spot!
This is uncalled for and unnecessary. Harassing manager or players like this is too far in my opinion.
Want to send a proper message to Arteta and players?
Stand up and walk out around the 70 minute mark.
Don’t hiss, boo, or curse, just walk out in total silence in mass. Leave only the Chelsea fans in the stadium.
Sends message clear as a bell, they are so poor they are not even worth responding to, just silence.
If this is true… then it is wrong.
As much as I want him out there is no need for personal or physical attacks. It isn’t his fault he was thrown into a shit show of a football club.
He needed to cut his teeth somewhere else and with new owners and board before he even entertained this crap… just to soon I’m afraid.😥
No, non-violence and non-harm, Ahimsa is always the right way. To accost someone is not the way. I think it’s fair to be vocal, but not to intimidate.
It’s out of order. He’s not even had a chance to integrate the new players and have a go with the new look team yet. Should at least give Arteta until Xmas to show meaningful improvement. I think it will come, but expecting a miracle against the European Champion’s & League Champion’s with a decimated team is very unreasonable.
This started with Wenger and has been going on since then.
Once Pandora’s box has been opened, there’s no putting the lid back.
As I said in another post, the crowd were behind the players and MA until approximately the 7th minute, when frustration took over.
Durand’s point about walking out en masse is a very good point, simple but so very effective.
The game on Wednesday will, I believe, be THE watershed moment for the manager… get this one wrong and I think MA will resign.
Don’t know why I think that – probably because I see Mikel Arteta as an honest man.
If we win, then he stays and we can only hope that the likes of Partey, Lacs, White and Saka are fit to play.