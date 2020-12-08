Arteta strongly backed to win the sack race

Arsenal’s recent slump in form, which has seen the Gunners score just two goals in their last 7 League games, and those were from a corner and a penalty, has drastically reduced confidence in whether Mikel Arteta can turn their form around.

The Gunners are now in 15th place in the table with 6 defeats in our first 11 games, and with each game that passes the rumours of him being sacked by the Arsenal Board are growing in numbers.

Obviously Chris Wilder, who has led Sheffield United to just one point this season, is currently the favourite in the sack race at prices from 7/4 to 11/4, but with most of the bets on this market being laid on Arteta this week after the loss to Tottenham, the Arsenal boss is now down to do generally around 7/2 to 9/2 to go next, which is a bit different to the 66/1 that you could get at the beginning of the season.

Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson: “Arsenal’s dreadful start to the Premier League season has seen pressure justifiably crank up on boss Mikel Arteta.

“In the last 24 hours, a whopping 42% of all bets in the market have backed Arteta to leave before any other manager.

“The Spaniard was backed in this summer’s transfer market, and yet it’s already clear that the Gunners will be getting nowhere near the upper echelons of the table unless they experience a drastic reversal of fortunes.”

Arteta said after the Tottenham defeat that his team desperately need to start scoring goals or there is no way out of this mess. And with the mighty Burnley,who are in the relegation zone with just one win this season, coming to the Emirates this week, another failure to score by his misfiring team could see the struggling Spaniard put out of his misery very quickly.

Can Arteta find a way out of this hole very quickly?