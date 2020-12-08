Arteta strongly backed to win the sack race

Arsenal’s recent slump in form, which has seen the Gunners score just two goals in their last 7 League games, and those were from a corner and a penalty, has drastically reduced confidence in whether Mikel Arteta can turn their form around.
The Gunners are now in 15th place in the table with 6 defeats in our first 11 games, and with each game that passes the rumours of him being sacked by the Arsenal Board are growing in numbers.
Obviously Chris Wilder, who has led Sheffield United to just one point this season, is currently the favourite in the sack race at prices from 7/4 to 11/4, but with most of the bets on this market being laid on Arteta this week after the loss to Tottenham, the Arsenal boss is now down to do generally around 7/2 to 9/2 to go next, which is a bit different to the 66/1 that you could get at the beginning of the season.
Oddschecker spokesperson Callum Wilson: “Arsenal’s dreadful start to the Premier League season has seen pressure justifiably crank up on boss Mikel Arteta.
“In the last 24 hours, a whopping 42% of all bets in the market have backed Arteta to leave before any other manager.
“The Spaniard was backed in this summer’s transfer market, and yet it’s already clear that the Gunners will be getting nowhere near the upper echelons of the table unless they experience a drastic reversal of fortunes.”
Arteta said after the Tottenham defeat that his team desperately need to start scoring goals or there is no way out of this mess. And with the mighty Burnley,who are in the relegation zone with just one win this season, coming to the Emirates this week, another failure to score by his misfiring team could see the struggling Spaniard put out of his misery very quickly.
Can Arteta find a way out of this hole very quickly?
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
These betting companies amuse me very much….
ALLEGRI has the lowest odds to replace Arteta but he’s just not different from Arteta and Emery. He’s s very BIG JOKER who delivers a Defensive brand of football that isn’t sustainable anymore in any league.
The only person whose odds are way too high is MAURIZIO SARRI. He’s the only good coach left among all these PUNKS.
If Arsenal have any reasoning within their heads, they will have already known that he is the only coach going to give us an ATTACKING BRAND OF FOOTBALL that’s most certainly SUSTAINABLE over the course of the season.
Not only that but look at his recruitment in midfield….. Joginho, Pulisic, Kovacic (the best holding midfielder in the league — according to me). JUST WORLD CLASS RECRUITMENT WITH ALL TECHNICALLY GIFTED RECRUITS …
Arteta needs to plug that hole behind Bellerin whenever he plays. This has been Arsenal problem since when Wenger was in charge, contributing to Arsenal woes these past seasons. Put another defender behind him before the normal right full back because he will always go forward otherwise our right back shall continue to be a target for goals by the opposing teams. All the goals scored to date came from our right back. If he fails to adhere to this, then his sack is a matter of time.
You could have Klopp as manager and still get the same results!
The quality is not there in the squad. Willian, Xhaka, Kolasinac, Bellerin to mention a few are just not at the races. With the likes of Luiz and Mustafi in contention to step in as defensive backup, what are the chances of defending successfully? Even Holding is average. The club have bought badly over the years. Some players will never improve. Even if you offered them eternal life!
But that’s the same team that beat ManCity and Chelsea to win the FA Cup. I think it’s a matter of tactics – designing the system that brings the best out of your team.
That’s how a team like Leicester could win the PL against all odds.