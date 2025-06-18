Arteta suffers blow as assistant leaves to take on a managerial role

Arsenal have suffered a backroom setback with the departure of first-team coach Carlos Cuesta, who has accepted the managerial role at Serie A side Parma.

The Spaniard has been a member of Mikel Arteta’s coaching staff since 2020, playing an important behind-the-scenes role during Arsenal’s rise back to the top end of the Premier League table. Cuesta, who is just 29 years old, will now embark on his first senior managerial role in Italy.

Cuesta’s development as a coach

Carlos Cuesta began his coaching career after a brief stint as a youth player at Santa Catalina. By the age of 18, he had already taken on coaching responsibilities at Atlético Madrid’s youth level. His trajectory soon took him to Juventus, where he served as assistant coach to the club’s U17 side, gaining valuable experience in Italian football.

In 2020, he was brought to Arsenal by Mikel Arteta as part of a youthful and tactically focused backroom team. Cuesta specialised in individual player development and was known for working closely with members of the first team on improving their positional awareness and decision-making.

His reputation steadily grew at the Emirates, and he was often cited internally as a future manager. Cuesta was also considered a strong communicator and played a vital role in implementing Arteta’s high-intensity, structured playing style during training sessions.

Parma choose Cuesta to lead new project

According to the Daily Mail, Parma have now appointed Cuesta as their new head coach. The Italian side recently lost Cristian Chivu, who left to join Inter Milan following the conclusion of the last campaign. Rather than opting for a more established name, Parma have chosen to invest in a younger coach who aligns with their long-term development strategy.

Cuesta’s appointment marks a new chapter for both himself and the Italian club. It also creates a vacancy within Arsenal’s technical staff that will need to be addressed ahead of the new season. While Cuesta’s departure is a loss, it also highlights the quality and ambition of the personnel being developed behind the scenes at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal are expected to consider internal and external options as they restructure their coaching team in time for pre-season.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…