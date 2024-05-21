Arteta seems sure that Arsenal are “on the right trajectory” to get a 100 point season

The 2023–24 Premier League season came to an end on Sunday. Well, it looks like Arsenal has once again fallen short of winning the league title, this time losing out to Manchester City for the second consecutive year. But this time, things were a bit different.

Our Gunners really put up a fight, providing Manchester City with a real challenge. “The Cityzens” were on the verge of losing the title race if they couldn’t beat West Ham in their season’s final game. Well, the 2023–24 Premier League title is now in the books, and we’re already excited for the upcoming season.

There’s definitely a reason to feel optimistic about next season. Sometimes last season, Mikel Arteta subtly suggested that reaching 90 points would give them a good chance of winning the league. And, looking ahead to the next season, the Arsenal boss, Mikel Arteta, has now dropped a hint that his team might have to aim for 100 points in order to be the best — better than Manchester City.

About reaching such an ambitious milestone, Arteta was quick to remind the press that he was part of the Manchester City team that reached that milestone. He is confident that his team is on the RIGHT track to accomplish the same feat, and in fact, he believes they are advancing even more swiftly towards securing the impressive 100 points.

The boss told the BBC: “Yeah. But I was there when we did 100 points (in 2017–18), so I know what it takes. I know what happened, and this is the level.

“No one has to explain what the level is because I was there four years every day, and I know what we have to do if we are going to reach there. Not only for one season, but for the rest.

“We are on the right path, the right journey, and to see the evolution so quickly happening, I haven’t seen it before.

“So we’re on the right trajectory, and now we need really to pull the teeth and bite into it because we really want more.”

This (raising 100 league points out of 114) could potentially be the key to the Gunners winning the league over Manchester City. This season just finished we were incredibly unbeaten against the Big Six, but we inevitably lost points against the so-called lesser teams. We didn’t actually lose to any of the promoted sides, but they will be changed next season. I’ve already got my Championship Playoff Final tickets to see who wins between Southampton and Leeds, who have both been fierce rivals to us in the past and would be keen to take points of us.

Basically we have to be prepared to beat ALL our rivals to get past 100 points. The Arsenal team of 2024 has been impressive, and if they can continue at this level and improve further, we Gooners next season may finally experience the glory that has eluded us for the past two seasons.