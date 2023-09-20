Arteta surely can’t be serious about subbing keepers as an Arsenal in-game tactic?

It will be interesting to see if Aaron Ramsey starts any of Arsenal’s next two fixtures or if rotation is just an Arteta translation for playing in the Carabao Cup.
Some will hope it’s true that our manager doesn’t want a designated number one because Rambo is a popular member of our dressing room. Yes, he made mistakes in the title race, but he also made world class saves at Anfield and Saint James Park. His body of work over two seasons has been more than good enough and he is someone who has played his part in helping the club in returning to the Champions League.
It’s his personality and character which is why some Gooners are fearing Mikel Arteta may have overthought things. You can keep doing that until eventually you make one pointless decision too many and it costs you.
Was the keeper a position that needed changing?
Was it broken?
What did Ramsdale do wrong against Man United?
What did Raya do on Sunday that Ramsdale couldn’t have done?
While I want Ramsdale to rescue his Gunners career, I will respect Arteta more if he simply rates Raya higher.
That’s less messy then Ramsdale playing tonight or in the NLD terrified to make a mistake. Again, what happened at Goodison that was worth creating that environment?
Players who have worked with our boss say he’s not the type who puts an arm round the shoulder or feels the need to explain his thought process.
He says he owes it to fans to always answer truthfully regarding the team, but in his recent press conferences at the very least he’s been manipulating the truth.
This is a man who every summer has promised fresh starts and clean slates for everyone only to then pay talent to sit at home or have their contracts ripped up.
This is the same person who with a straight face said Matt Smith being on the bench instead of Ozil for a Cup Final was a ‘footballing decision’.
Again, there’s only so many players you can just wash your hands of until it becomes an issue.
While the wording seems to be that Ramsdale will play again; if you went to work today and your employer was asking you to share your workload with someone else, that’s not a sign of faith in your abilities.
Arteta had the audacity to compare this to the situation Ramsdale inherited when he had to compete with Leno.
The difference is Leno had a catalogue of errors behind him and when we signed Ramsdale we didn’t try to hide we were buying a new first choice keeper.
There’s comparisons with how Pep Guardiola treated Joe Hart, yet Pep had that judgement right away, from day one, his view was Hart wasn’t good enough with his feet and City would spend money till they found the suitable candidate.
He didn’t work with Hart for two years rather than just mix things up.
The worry of course is that Arteta has been compared to his teacher so often he believes in his own hype.
Maybe the 41-year-old has bought into the narrative of apprentice out thinking the mentor?
Having 70 different formations (apparently to draw with Fulham) is one thing, but he can’t be serious about subbing goalies as a tactic?
He does that, it’s a sackable offense.
Pep, Sir Alex, Mr Wenger …. names who revolutionised the sport never dared anything so random.
Before trying to recreate the sport where a keeper is an alternative off your bench, maybe win a title first?
Because if you’re at the point where you’re trying to change the game so radically, then I would think that you had mastered everything else?
If I were the Kroenke Family I would be asking ‘why have you spent so much on Havertz’ and ‘why can’t Smith Rowe get any minutes’ if you’re now saying that a keeper can be deemed a viable sub?
Is Raya kicking a ball a little bit better worth washing hands off a player who is at an age he could go elsewhere and become world class.
He’s upsetting someone when he doesn’t need too.
He’s making a mess when he could have kept things tidy.
A puzzle that didn’t need fixing.
This is one tinker too many.
This could come back and bite Arteta.
Dan Smith
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Arteta has never subbed Ramsdale in any game. Did he ever say about it?
He said there are two different instances where he wanted to change the goal keeper in the last campaign but didn’t, one at sixty minutes and the other at eighty five minutes
I see. It made sense when we had time-wasting tactic last season, but it’d be useless this season
Keepers shouldn’t be subbed, a goalkeeper watches the match even more than the manager.. they are the first to detect danger.. subbing off a goalkeeper in games is equivalent to giving a coach a red card.
Allow the manager to do his job. Lol
If a top half club, say Chelsea or Brighton should comes in for Ramsdale in January, that no doubt will unsettles the Englishman.
Why unearth should a goal keeper of the quality as Ramsdale, who has not put a foot wrong this campaign should contend with sitting on the bench?
I understand that ripping up contracts and letting talent walk out the door is a Just Arsenal talking point, but can you name one player who left and went on to be valuable at another club? The closest thing is Aubameyang at Barcelona, but that even ended badly.
Lacazette, Mari, William, Leno, Tierney, Balogun, Mavropanos, Guendouzi
Check up these guys after leaving us mate
Pretty sure none of those players had their contract ripped up.
Aha, we meet again justarsenal my dear old friend.
Guess the first article I’m seeing, with same negative dramatic tone from same dramatic writer.
Arteta won’t be the first to have 2 quality GK to rotate, Pep at some point was using Bravo in UCL and Hart for EPL.
This season Brighton’s changed GK for different games, guess who made a fuss about it? Absolutely no one.
Arteta does what every manager does since the beginning of football, then comes the theatrics from everywhere, and you’re still pushing it as fan too.
If you actually analyze games Dan, you’d have seen it was purely tactical, just like our corners were in the game.
“What did Raya do on Sunday that Ramsdale couldn’t have done?”
Ramsdale is not the strongest at coming out to claim high balls. If you actually wanted to be purely analytical about it before writing this, you’d know. I love Rambo, but we’re going to pretend he’s solid at coming out to claim crosses and high balls? The numerous times he tried last season and he flapped his arms wide open??
Secondly Raya last season was only behind Martinez when it came to high claims with 50+ claims.
Guess how many claims Ramsdale had?? 17 claims.
Now that’s not to say Ramsdale is a bad GK, but it was purely tactical. We were never gonna dominate them in the air, so it was safe to start the better GK who could increase the chances for us with his aerial claims, and guess what?? He did it, he every crosses or aerial balls he came out for, he got them all, without flapping or punching it out.
The aim was to beat Everton in a different way.
It’s the same reason we played all our corners short instead of long, because they’d easily beat us in the air.
Ramsdale will most likely start today, I am sure he’s starting today. Arteta’s always made it clear he wanted two quality GKs, that competition is the reason Martinez bailed, Raya is willing to be that competition.
We have 2 great GKs, whichever starts, good for us.
So what’s the need for the drama?
Anyway Goodluck to the team tonight. Buzzing to be back in the UCL
Personally i want to see competition for spots in the team at every department. They would both get sufficient game time.