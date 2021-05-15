Arteta takes different decisions on the future of Saliba and Mavropanos

Football London reports that Mikel Arteta has decided to give William Saliba the chance to fight for a first-team spot during the next preseason.

The Frenchman has spent this second half of the campaign on loan at Nice in the French Ligue 1.

He has been in impressive form for them and has caught the attention of some fans.

They have called for him to be given his chance to fight for a place on the Arsenal team and it seems Arteta will heed their calls.

The report says he would be part of the team’s plans for the start of the 2021/2022 season.

However, it isn’t the same good news for Konstantinos Mavropanos who has spent this season on loan at Stuttgart.

The Greek defender has similarly been in fine form and has even earned a callup to the Greece national team this year.

The Football London report says Arteta has decided that his future would be away from Arsenal and Arteta will allow him to leave alongside David Luiz when this campaign ends.

Saliba now has the chance to prove Arteta wrong for doubting him initially and his fans will hope he makes them proud when he returns to the Emirates.