Arteta talks about Arsenal clean sheet record and the game against Chelsea

Arsenal have kept six consecutive away clean sheets in the Premier League, having not conceded in their 2-0 win against Wolves yesterday.

While it’s commonly agreed that teams need to score goals to win games and titles, the importance of not conceding cannot be overlooked.

A solid defence provides the platform for attackers to score goals and inflict damage on their opponents.

Arsenal has benefited from their strong defensive performances throughout 2024, contributing to their success in the league.

Since the beginning of the year, they have lost just one game and failed to win only two of their league matches, helping them maintain their position near the top of the league standings.

Manager Mikel Arteta is pleased with his team’s defensive solidity and looks forward to another strong defensive performance when they face Chelsea.

He tells Arsenal Media:

“That’s a very difficult thing to do as a team and especially in this league.

“Big credit to the boys because that gives us a huge platform to win football matches.

“Now we have another big one, a big London derby against a great team that are in good form, in front of our people. Let’s do it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have the best defence in the league now, and that is a recipe for success that is driving our quest to win the Premier League.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…