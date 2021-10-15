Arteta targets another midfielder he thinks he can get back to form

Arsenal is interested in a move for French midfielder, Adrien Rabiot as they continue to rebuild their team.

The Gunners have borrowed midfielders from Real Madrid in the last two years and Fichajes.net says Rabiot is the next star that Arteta believes he can return to form.

The Frenchman has struggled to show progress since he has been at Juventus, having joined them as a free agent in 2019.

He has played regularly for them this season because of a lack of options at the home of Old Lady.

Juve is open to selling him and Fichajes says Arteta has asked the Gunners to add him to his squad.

Although he has struggled for form in Italy, the manager believes Rabiot will thrive in his team in the Premier League.

The report says Rabiot already has a foot-and-half outside of Juve and he is headed for the Premier League.

Arteta wants to build his midfield around the former PSG man from next season, however, he could be signed in the winter transfer window.

Fichajes adds that Arsenal might not be a top European club now, but Rabiot will feel more important at the Emirates than where he is at the moment.