Arteta targets five new signings when the transfer window reopens

Mikel Arteta is looking to significantly boost his Arsenal team when the transfer window reopens and he has identified at least five players who could help his Emirates Stadium revolution.
The Gunners strengthened their squad in the summer with the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.
Martin Odegaard was signed on loan from Real Madrid in the last transfer window to help add more quality and options to the squad.
However, he might return to Spain at the end of this season, alongside Dani Ceballos.
If the two of them return to Madrid, they would leave a huge void at Arsenal, but the midfield isn’t the only position that the Gunners will need to strengthen when the transfer window reopens.
Football London says the Gunners will look to sign a new right-back, a goalkeeper and a centre back.
A new midfield partner for Thomas Partey is an important acquisition with Brighton’s Yves Bissouma and Sheffield United’s Sander Berge linked.
Max Aarons could also be signed as a replacement for Hector Bellerin who looks to be on his way out.
Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand or Hibernian’s Josh Doig could join to support Kieran Tierney.
Brentford stopper David Raya remains a target, while we cannot rule a permanent transfer for Mat Ryan out.
Joachim Andersen is being targeted as a replacement for David Luiz.
4 CommentsAdd a Comment
A new manager should be a prioritity
We should sack arteta and replace him with the Atalanta Manager Gian Piero Gasperini.
That is the most important signing we have to make.
Give me Bissouma!!
Give me Wilfred Zaha!!
Give me Andre Silva of E. Frankfurt!!
Give me Luis Dunk or Conor Coady!!
Next season, Arsenal should be Ambitious for once!!
Go for the EPL Title!!
See Chelsea trying to get a champions league trophy!!
We need to start thinking Big!!
you can have Mbappe, Neymar, Lewandosky, Kevin De Bryne in a team. But if you have a rookie as a manager, you wont win anything. Arteta plays Xhaka at left back even when Cedric is fit. He takes off Aubameyang in a match at home when he was looking for a goal. Today, he plays Saka at left back. The next day at right back. An attacking player for that matter. That match against Villareal sums up everything about Arteta. Enough of the experiment. The manager is the problem and not the players. Arteta has to get the sack first before we think of any new signing.
OT.. What a cup final!! What a strike!!