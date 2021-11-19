Arteta targets Real Madrid man to complete his midfield

Mikel Arteta is keen to add Isco Alarcon to his Arsenal squad and sees the struggling Spaniard as the midfielder to strengthen his “core”, according to Todofichajes.

Isco has been toiling for playing time at Real Madrid over the last few seasons and looks set to finally leave the former European champions.

The report says he can leave in the January transfer window and Arteta wants him at the Emirates.

The Gunners signed Martin Odegaard to be their main midfielder in the summer, but the Norwegian has struggled for form this season and Isco could replace him at the club.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal has been rescuing out of favour players from Real Madrid for a long time now.

That is one reason we have been linked with a move for a player like Isco.

The former Malaga man is obviously past his best form and the current Arsenal team has worked too hard to reach where they are now.

Isco would hardly make a better contribution than our current midfielders if he joins.

He could even struggle to get used to English football on his arrival.

The Spaniard would be a good signing for any European club, but Arsenal is no longer so desperate that it needs to sign Real Madrid rejects.