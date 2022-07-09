Arteta tells Arsenal fans to expect more signings – “We’re going to try….”

Arsenal have already had four new arrivals this summer, with three of them getting a run out in yesterday’s pre-season friendly at FC Nurnberg, but we all know that there still some much-needed cover in our midfield and possibly at left-back to be acquired before the new season starts.

One of the most-discusssed Arsenal targets spoken about lately is the Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans, and when Mikel Arteta was asked about the Leicester man after yeesterday’s game he managed to dodge the question, but he did reassure Gooners that they are still trying to “improve the team in the market.”

The Spaniard told Football.London after yesterday’s game: “We never talk about players that are not ours. As I said before, we can still improve the team in the market and we’re going to try to do it, but I won’t go into any specific names.”

“There are more things that we would like to do if we can, but obviously the market will dictate what we can do. So far we are happy with what we’ve done.”

With Arsenal having many more games in the coming season after qualifying for the Europa League, it is quite obvious that Arteta will be in need of a much bigger squad than last season.

I am certainly hoping to see at least two or three more first team signings to give fans much more confidence that we can be more competitive this coming season…

