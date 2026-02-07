Arteta tells Arsenal fans to make “the best atmosphere” against Sunderland

Mikel Arteta has given Arsenal supporters a clear task ahead of their Premier League clash with Sunderland today at the Emirates, stressing the importance of unity and atmosphere as the season enters a decisive phase. The Gunners come into the fixture having returned to winning ways in the league with a victory over Leeds United in their last outing, yet expectations remain high that they must continue collecting points.

Arsenal have the quality and depth required to win the match, but the manager is aware that recent weeks have been demanding for both sides. Sunderland arrive with confidence and motivation of their own, making the encounter far from straightforward. With both teams eager to secure a positive result, the fixture is shaping up to be a highly competitive contest.

Pressure rising in the title race

For Arsenal, this is a match they feel they must win. As a team pushing for the league crown, there is little room for complacency between now and the end of the campaign. Dropped points at home could prove costly, and the players understand the importance of maintaining focus and intensity in every fixture.

Sunderland is also highly motivated, with a European qualification firmly in their sights. They will be keen to secure a victory and complete a double over the Gunners, which only adds to the significance of the match. Arsenal are aware of the challenge and know they must perform at a high level to secure the desired outcome.

Arteta call to supporters

Arteta has emphasised that the role of the supporters could be decisive, urging them to create an intimidating and energetic environment. Speaking as reported by Arsenal Media, he said, “Tomorrow at 2.30pm, [I want] the best atmosphere that we’ve seen, everybody ready for 3pm to exploit [the chance].

“That’s what we want. We start to get into a really crucial part of the season and we know what every game means and we need to get into the stadium with that energy, all of us.

“That’s the priority and the only priority and the only focus that we have to put all our energy and commitment [into] and we will do that tomorrow and try to earn the right to win the game.”

His message underlines how important collective effort will be as Arsenal look to turn home advantage into another vital victory.