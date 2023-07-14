Arteta tells Arsenal fans “We have nothing to announce yet”

All Arsenal fans have been waiting impatiently for the final confirmation that we have signed Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber and we have been getting more frustrated every day.

Yet again yesterday we were assured that the deals were progressing as they should and we can expect an imminent announcement, but it certainly does not look like it is now going to happen until the team gets back from Germany, with Mikel Arteta making it clear that there “is nothing to announce yet”

He told Arsenal.com after the game yesterday: “At the moment we are working with the group of players that is here. We have nothing to announce yet, and when it is done you will be the first to know.”

On the West ham side, David Moyes was not much help either when asked about Rice, but at least he said that he was expecting something to happen, but gave us no clues as to where or when. He told KeepUp in Perth, where the Hammers are having their preseason: “I’ve just been listening to Sky and I’ve been taking the news from Sky. I know nothing about it. You (journalists) seem to know more about it than me and getting the news quicker than me. So, I’m happy to listen to what you people say.

“Until it’s done, we can’t plan anything. We’ll wait and see what happens. Everybody knows the situation, we’re expecting something to happen. I think you just said it was done two weeks ago and it’s still not done.”

So, basically, we have no choice but to sit here twiddling our thumbs and waiting for the deals to be confirmed. I sincerely hope they are finalized before the squad flies to America, as it is much more beneficial if they can get to know their new team-mates long before the season begins….

