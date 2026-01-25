Arteta tells Arsenal fans what he expects from them

Arsenal are on the brink of competing for the Premier League title and other trophies this season, and the club will need its supporters to be at their very best as the campaign reaches a decisive stage. With high expectations surrounding the team, the role of the fans is seen as an essential part of sustaining momentum and pushing the players towards success.

The current squad contains several of the best players in the world, and Mikel Arteta continues to focus on maximising their abilities. There is a shared desire within the group to finish the season with medals, and Arsenal’s strong home form is viewed as a crucial factor in achieving that aim. Playing at home has consistently provided a platform for positive results, and the players have responded to the environment created around them.

Home advantage as a driving force

Arsenal have been particularly solid at home, where performances have been supported by an atmosphere that often unsettles visiting sides. Supporters play a significant role by creating an intimidating setting that makes it difficult for opponents to settle, score goals, or control matches. This connection between the team and the crowd has become one of the club’s strengths during the season.

The Gunners have benefited greatly from this dynamic, and maintaining it is seen as vital in the pursuit of trophies. The intensity and positivity generated in the stadium have repeatedly helped the players raise their levels during key moments of matches. This collective effort has turned home fixtures into an important advantage.

Arteta calls for continued energy

Arteta is keen for that support to continue and believes it is one of the clearest ways fans can influence results. Speaking as quoted by ESPN, he emphasised the importance of sustaining the current approach from the stands. He said, “It is not about calming [the fans], but it is about continuing to do what we are doing really well and try to evolve every single day to be better.”

He also highlighted the impact supporters can have during matches, adding, “So, from their side, it is continuing to do what they do in the stadium, create more energy, more positiveness around the games in each action, and if we do that and we create that kind of a scenario, we are going to make it more and more difficult to the opponent, and that is going to help us to win more games.”