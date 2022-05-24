Arteta tells Arsenal he has to have £25m man in his squad

Arsenal has started work on their summer transfer targets as they look to return to the top four next season.

Mikel Arteta’s side came very close to returning to a Champions League place in the just-concluded season.

It was an overachievement considering that they are still not very far into their rebuild, and the club will keep spending to reach its goals.

Reports have linked several players to the Emirates, and one of their target is Leicester City’s Youri Tielemans.

The Belgian midfielder is attracting the attention of some of the best clubs in Europe, and Arteta wants him.

The Telegraph claims the Spaniard has told the Gunners to add the Belgian to his squad.

The midfielder has a year left on his current deal at the King Power Stadium, but he would still cost around £25m to sign.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tielemans would be a good signing for us, and the midfielder has proven over the last few seasons that he can deliver results against the best clubs.

This is a sign that he would not struggle if he steps up to a bigger side like Arsenal.

With other clubs also looking to sign him, it would be smart for us to add him to their squad sooner than later.

