Arteta tells Arsenal players to forget Top Four race “the focus has to be today”

Arsenal are currently 4 points below Man United in Fourth Place with 3 games in hand, but as we have seen from the teams around us, games in hand rarely translate into 3 points every time.

So it is vital that the young Gunners don’t let the pressure of needing to win every game get to them, and Arteta is clear that he just wants every bit of focus concentrated on simply winning today’s game, without worrying what other teams around us are performing.

Arteta told Arsenal.com: “Train well today, prepare well today, be mentally ready, physically ready, tactically ready tomorrow to play a really difficult match and show it on the pitch. That should be the only aim.”

“We are where we are [in the table] and I’m happy that we are in this position and we want to make the most out of it and again that can be the aim and that should be the goal and the objective but the focus has to be today.”

As in the game two weeks ago, Wolves are just two points below us and aiming to leapfrog the Gunners into the European places, so there is of course pressure not to lose tonight, but we should take confidence in the fact that the Emirates has become our fortress this season, with our only defeat in the last 11 home games being the last minute setback against the Champions Manchester City.

Last year Wolves beat us 2-1 in this fixture and completed the Double over us. Tonight we need to gain revenge and complete the Double over Bruno Lage’s tough side.

Can we do it? Yes of course we can!

COYG!