Arteta tells Havertz to win the Arsenal fans over like they are a beautiful woman

Kai Havertz must try harder!
After a great win on the weekend to Manchester United, Kai Havertz has again got Arsenal fans wondering how to manage him from here forward. A clear lack of confidence and perhaps new club jitters, Havertz hasn’t been able to hit the ground running yet.
All players should be given time when they move to a new club but us Arsenal fans were hoping that Havertz would slip right into Arteta’s system (especially because of his price tag), but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case so far.
With the player having a few gruelling years with Chelsea, we hoped that he would come to Arsenal and show us the same Kai Havertz we saw win the Champions league.
In typical Arteta style he said this in his post-match press conference after the win against United “I said to him yesterday, things are hard in the beginning. When I met my wife, in the beginning it was hard to conquer her, and I had to try and keep messaging.
“In the end, she said yes, she wanted to be together, and it was beautiful. If it is a yes on the first day, it is not that great. I think the crowd was really good with him today” via Arsenal.com.
I think this is a very casual way of Arteta protecting Havertz and has been very clear whenever asked about him, he needs time to settle in and understand the system and style of play that Arteta is trying to implement. In my opinion I think Arteta needs to start him on the bench, build his confidence back up and ease him into the system.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
that’s correct he need to watch from the bench and understand how his peers perform but just throwing him in to the first team it’s a embarrassing situation from the coach you can’t change the situation so fast let the man stay put for most of our big games and stop suffering his team mates Arteta need to understand we’re playing for points not outseason games where he’s trying an experiment
What puzzles me is why we are expected to show love and patience to player who has proved over the last 3 years with Chelsea that he is simply not premiership quality.
Arteta has an agenda with Havertz and our comments are not going to derail that. Arteta is gambling which could elevate or destroy his time at Arsenal. Time will tell!
I don’t think Arteta would’ve conquered his wife if he wasn’t a rich footballer with a great future
Havertz wouldn’t win the disappointed Gooners over if Arteta doesn’t maximize his strengths
If Havertz was instructed to operate longer in the final-third for aerial duels and high-press, he would’ve likely become more useful to us