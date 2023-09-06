Arteta tells Havertz to win the Arsenal fans over like they are a beautiful woman

Kai Havertz must try harder!

After a great win on the weekend to Manchester United, Kai Havertz has again got Arsenal fans wondering how to manage him from here forward. A clear lack of confidence and perhaps new club jitters, Havertz hasn’t been able to hit the ground running yet.

All players should be given time when they move to a new club but us Arsenal fans were hoping that Havertz would slip right into Arteta’s system (especially because of his price tag), but unfortunately that doesn’t seem to be the case so far.

With the player having a few gruelling years with Chelsea, we hoped that he would come to Arsenal and show us the same Kai Havertz we saw win the Champions league.

In typical Arteta style he said this in his post-match press conference after the win against United “I said to him yesterday, things are hard in the beginning. When I met my wife, in the beginning it was hard to conquer her, and I had to try and keep messaging.

“In the end, she said yes, she wanted to be together, and it was beautiful. If it is a yes on the first day, it is not that great. I think the crowd was really good with him today” via Arsenal.com.

I think this is a very casual way of Arteta protecting Havertz and has been very clear whenever asked about him, he needs time to settle in and understand the system and style of play that Arteta is trying to implement. In my opinion I think Arteta needs to start him on the bench, build his confidence back up and ease him into the system.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae