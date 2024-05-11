Arteta tells his two Brazilian forwards to perform “on the field” to regain their starting spots

Throughout this league campaign, Arteta has shown flexibility in his team selection, accommodating changes in his lineup to be efficient in the title race. Unfortunately, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli have been casualties for Arsenal’s lineup flexibility.

The resurgence of Havertz and Trossard in the Arsenal attack has led to the benching of the Brazilian duo. Although it may be disappointing for fans of the duo, this decision has certainly helped Arsenal in their title charge.

That said, Mikel Arteta has addressed the attacking duo’s situation. He recognises that the two are content with the current state of the team, but he understands their eagerness to have more playing time. He’s optimistic that both players can make a difference in the remaining two games, but stated that he ultimately decides who gets to play. He implied to them that if he offered them a chance, they would need to take their chances and show how hungry they are to impress.

“I think there are two parts. One, they’re happy because of where we are as a team and what we’re fighting for. And another, because now they want to play, everyone wants to play,” Arteta told ESPN.

“Everyone who doesn’t play everything wants to play more. But that’s my decision and what I feel at each time.

“Both of them have been super important this season, and will also be these two remaining games and this is what this is about, when you have the moment you have to talk on the field and you have to say it on the field.”

For the upcoming matches, Mikel Arteta is counting on all his top-notch players to step up and lead Arsenal to victory. No doubt, Martinelli and Jesus have something to bring to the table against Manchester United and Everton.

Even so, the two Brazilian forwards have quite a challenge ahead of them. They must discover new aspects of their game in order to regain a spot in Arteta’s lineup. Given the Arteta project’s rapid evolution, their importance could be at risk if they don’t adapt quickly.

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.