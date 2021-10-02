Arteta tells Leno to stop talking to the media

Mikel Arteta made a new goalkeeper one of his top priorities this summer, and there were quite a few eyebrows raised when Arsenal splashed out a lot of money for Aaron Ramsdale.

It was thought he was bought to be groomed to replace Bernd Leno in the future, but after just a couple of games, Ramsdale was suddenly thrust into the limelight and managed to keep our first clean sheet of the season.

He now looks like he is our confirmed Number One, and Bernd Leno has since spoken to the German press and claimed he was given “no clear reason” for his demotion, and that he would have to consider his options “in the winter” if things didn’t change.

Now Arteta has hit back at Leno comments, and has pointed out that any private chats within the club should remain private. The boss told the Express: “I had a very clear conversation with him 48 hours before I was going to make the decision,”

“Obviously any conversation I have with him is completely private and I’m not going to speak with any media about it.”

It was clear that Leno needed some competition for his place between the sticks when we sold Emi Martinez last summer, but he certainly didn’t expect to lose his place whoever Arteta brought in.

Now it seems that we are going to need yet another keeper next summer as I wouldn’t be surprised to see Leno finding another club by then…..