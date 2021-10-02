Arteta tells Leno to stop talking to the media

Mikel Arteta made a new goalkeeper one of his top priorities this summer, and there were quite a few eyebrows raised when Arsenal splashed out a lot of money for Aaron Ramsdale.
It was thought he was bought to be groomed to replace Bernd Leno in the future, but after just a couple of games, Ramsdale was suddenly thrust into the limelight and managed to keep our first clean sheet of the season.
He now looks like he is our confirmed Number One, and Bernd Leno has since spoken to the German press and claimed he was given “no clear reason” for his demotion, and that he would have to consider his options “in the winter” if things didn’t change.
Now Arteta has hit back at Leno comments, and has pointed out that any private chats within the club should remain private. The boss told the Express: “I had a very clear conversation with him 48 hours before I was going to make the decision,”
“Obviously any conversation I have with him is completely private and I’m not going to speak with any media about it.”
It was clear that Leno needed some competition for his place between the sticks when we sold Emi Martinez last summer, but he certainly didn’t expect to lose his place whoever Arteta brought in.
Now it seems that we are going to need yet another keeper next summer as I wouldn’t be surprised to see Leno finding another club by then…..
If Arteta set with him for 48hrs convo. He’s not doing himself any good for lashing out like he’s doing. Surely lots of stuff came out of that 48hrs conversation.
We don’t know what the conversation was about. But it makes me think – Arteta gave excuses that we had just played the two best teams in the world and also had lots of injuries to key players as well as COVID. But it seems he didn’t understand with Leno who faced those teams and had those inferior players in front of him (Chambers, Kolasinac, Holding, Man City version of Xhaka I’m looking at all of you). If Leno had the present defenders in his front, wouldn’t he have had a much better record this season? Ramsdale is doing good. I won’t say great YET because keeping clean sheets against West Bromwich Albion team two, Norwich and Burnley isn’t going to raise many eyebrows. Again I say YET. I personally think that Arteta asked fans to be patient with him and yet didn’t even understand with Leno who was in the firing line. Would Ramsdale have done better than Leno in those matches and with those players in his front? Should Ramsdale keep his place? I believe so. But I hope it’s not another of Arteta’s – Not his signing – thing again as we saw with people like Saliba. Another thought is that Leno underperformed last season. Yes. But so did Arteta. He’s been given a clean slate. Leno also should cos he’s not leaving. I also believed Ramsdale was to be Leno’s understudy and his full fledged replacement in the long run. Not immediately. That said, Ramsdale is doing well and I think he should remain (recency bias. Yes). Just questioning the manager’s thinking
Another fallout? In this case, although I don’t know the whole story, I am more inclined to believe in MA. Mainly because Leno has had one such conversation before.
If I am wrong I raise my hands in apology, but this case seems like one player is a little too upset about his position being hijacked. On the other hand, with so many people quickly forgetting his heroics and calling him back up suddenly, I lowkey sympathize with him.
I honestly think that Leno hasn’t been himself since he came back from that injury and the other fact that needs to be determined is that he is not an accurate distributor of the ball as Ramsdale. We should also recollect that despite martinez’s ferocious performance under Arteta he still opted for Leno as first choice which ofcourse led to the departure of martinez. Arteta as a manager believed him so much that he sold the better goaltender for him to remain first choice and if he then decides nw that Ramsdale is his first choice there shouldn’t any problem.