Arteta tells Vinai Venkatesham the player he believes can be the ‘benchmark of the Gunners attack’

Mikel Arteta is very serious about adding Youssef En-Nesyri to his squad and the Spaniard has informed Arsenal that the striker would be an important member of his team.

The Moroccan is turning heads with his fine performances in Spain for Sevilla, but he could ply his trade in the Premier League next season.

ABC Sevilla as reported by Sport Witness, says the striker has told close friends and relatives that he isn’t ready to leave his present club just yet.

The report says he believes he has a lot of development to do at the La Liga side and he is excited about the prospect of playing for them in this campaign.

That hasn’t stopped Arteta from desiring him and the report confirms that the Gunners are one club desperate to sign him.

It says Arteta has told Arsenal chief Vinai Venkatesham the player can be the ‘benchmark of the Gunners attack’.

He sent that message in a bid to push the club executives to hatch a plan to sign him.

Arsenal is certain to add a new striker to their team in the summer as they get prepared to lose Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah.

They could sell at least one of them in the January transfer window if an offer comes in but allowing them to leave for free next summer remains the most likely outcome.