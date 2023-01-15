Arteta the most successful manager since the last time Tottenham beat Arsenal

Tottenham beat Arsenal 3-0 eight months ago to damage the Gunners’ bid to finish inside the Champions League places last season.

Mikel Arteta’s side had a decent season before that game and they seemed close to ending their wait for a return to the top four.

However, that defeat and the next one against Newcastle United effectively ended their dream of a UCL return.

Arsenal bolstered their squad in the summer and has started this season superbly.

The Gunners have topped the standings for most of this season and as they head to Spurs again, a report on The Sun reveals how far they have come since that defeat.

The report reveals Mikel Arteta’s side has since played 28 competitive matches and the Spaniard has a remarkable win ratio of 75%, which is the best among PL managers since then.

Only Pep Guardiola comes close to the Spaniard with a 71% winning rate and it shows the improvement in Arsenal over the last few months.

Arteta has turned around Arsenal and his team is on course to finish this term inside the top four or even win the Premier League.

It shows they have been one of the bests around and probably need to be feared even more.

