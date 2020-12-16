Arteta: The pressure is on “but we have to take the bullets”

Mikel Arteta is preparing to face Southampton as the Arsenal games are coming thick and fast every three days at the moment.
The Boss is desperate to get a win by any means, and after the collossal failure against Burnley, tonight’s game has become even more of a must-win game for the Spaniard.
Arteta’s was asked in the pre-game press conference how he was coping with the pressure at this point. He replied on Arsenal.com: “I feel the pressure all of the time. When we have those spells, everything has not been beautiful. The last few months of last summer there were a lot of difficult moments, believe me. There wasn’t everything nice and easy and enjoyable.
“Obviously, when you are winning, you create a different mood. Then the pressure once you win is to win again, the pressure is always going to exist, I prefer that. That pressure when you are always thinking about winning and going into the next trophy, but this is our reality right now and we have to face it. We have to face it being brave, fighting and no one giving up.
“It’s not time to hide, it’s time to put your face and your body on the line and at the moment, I’m sorry, but we have to take the bullets. We’re not winning football matches and you have to put your chest out [and say], ‘Hit me’ because you have the right to hit me, because I’m not winning.
“What else can I do? Put my head down, work harder and try to do things better and improve. It’s how we have to approach this in my opinion.”
Poor old Mikel needs to put his head down and try and avoid the bullets, which are coming at him in rapid-fire mode right now.
Talking is cheap. Action speaks louder than words. This guy is destroying Arsenal brand
Arsenal brand has been in the gutter for a good decade! Arteta’s only been here 12 months, and the majority of the squad is Emery’s and Wenger’s.
I am not saying he hasn’t made mistakes, but we need to appreciate the chronic problems Arteta inherited.
That’s the spirit! Any thing other than a win is unacceptable.
Don’t shift the blame because Wenger and Emery have never been in position 15
But that doesn’t mean big problems weren’t bubbling under the surface. May not have been in 15th under Wenger, but we did go 9 years straight without a trophy under him, 14 years straight of not competing in the league, and last 7/8 years under Wenger in Europe were awful.
All of those poor years, clearly had a knock on effect, which is why we have regressed year on year.
Cause and effect!
Arteta is also becoming stuborn. Maybe today without his Xhaka. We might win, just maybe. I’ve faith in Ainsly Maitlandnails and Elneny in the midfield, we can win.