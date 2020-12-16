Arteta: The pressure is on “but we have to take the bullets”

Mikel Arteta is preparing to face Southampton as the Arsenal games are coming thick and fast every three days at the moment.

The Boss is desperate to get a win by any means, and after the collossal failure against Burnley, tonight’s game has become even more of a must-win game for the Spaniard.

Arteta’s was asked in the pre-game press conference how he was coping with the pressure at this point. He replied on Arsenal.com: “I feel the pressure all of the time. When we have those spells, everything has not been beautiful. The last few months of last summer there were a lot of difficult moments, believe me. There wasn’t everything nice and easy and enjoyable.

“Obviously, when you are winning, you create a different mood. Then the pressure once you win is to win again, the pressure is always going to exist, I prefer that. That pressure when you are always thinking about winning and going into the next trophy, but this is our reality right now and we have to face it. We have to face it being brave, fighting and no one giving up.

“It’s not time to hide, it’s time to put your face and your body on the line and at the moment, I’m sorry, but we have to take the bullets. We’re not winning football matches and you have to put your chest out [and say], ‘Hit me’ because you have the right to hit me, because I’m not winning.

“What else can I do? Put my head down, work harder and try to do things better and improve. It’s how we have to approach this in my opinion.”

Poor old Mikel needs to put his head down and try and avoid the bullets, which are coming at him in rapid-fire mode right now.