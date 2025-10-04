Arteta thinks Arsenal “fully deserved to win” against West Ham

Mikel Arteta has expressed his satisfaction with Arsenal’s 2-0 victory over West Ham, insisting that his side fully merited the result. The Gunners have been one of the most in-form sides in the Premier League this season, and the fixture against their London rivals carried additional weight given their recent struggles against the Hammers at home.

For Arteta and his players, the match was an opportunity to show once again that they are capable of handling pressure and delivering in moments that matter. With the season shaping into a long and competitive campaign, victories in such games provide both confidence and momentum.

Arteta’s Post-Match Thoughts

The Arsenal manager was clear in his assessment after the match, and he praised the quality of his team’s performance. Speaking on BBC Live, Arteta said: “We dominated and fully deserved to win this. We had some big, big chances we didn’t put away. The players who came on contributed to maintaining the standards. Let’s look forward to the international break.”

His words underline two crucial points: first, the dominance of Arsenal across key phases of the game, and second, the depth of the squad that allowed substitutes to maintain the high level of performance expected. That strength in depth has been a central talking point this season, and it continues to serve as a foundation for the club’s title ambitions.

A Statement Victory

Arsenal’s win goes beyond three points, it represents a statement about their capacity to remain consistent against teams that have previously caused them problems. The ability to end a poor run of results against West Ham at the Emirates will provide reassurance for players and supporters alike. More importantly, it shows that Arteta’s team are not weighed down by past setbacks but instead is using those experiences to push forward.

The campaign is expected to be challenging, with several rivals capable of sustaining strong title challenges, yet Arsenal’s ability to handle matches of this magnitude will be critical. The win over West Ham is another marker that this side has matured, with the tactical discipline and resilience needed to meet their objectives.

