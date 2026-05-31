Arteta thinks Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty

Mikel Arteta has echoed the views of many Arsenal supporters by suggesting that his side should have been awarded a penalty during their Champions League final defeat to PSG.
Arsenal ultimately lost both the match and the trophy to the French champions, but debate has continued over several key refereeing decisions that occurred during the contest. One of the most discussed moments involved Noni Madueke, who Nuno Mendes brought down in an incident that many observers believed warranted a penalty.
The decision not to award a penalty has remained a major talking point since the final whistle, with supporters continuing to share footage of the challenge and argue that Arsenal were denied a significant opportunity during the game.
Controversial Incident Sparks Debate
The referee was unconvinced that a foul had taken place and allowed play to continue. While Arsenal felt aggrieved by the decision, PSG also had complaints of their own during the match.
The Parisians appealed for handball penalties on at least two occasions, believing that they too had been denied opportunities from the spot. As a result, the officiating throughout the contest has been heavily scrutinised by supporters of both clubs.
Despite the controversy, the match continued without a penalty being awarded to Arsenal, and PSG eventually secured victory to lift the Champions League trophy.
Arteta Shares His Frustration
Following the match, Arteta made it clear that he was disappointed by the decision and suggested that Arsenal should have been awarded at least one penalty during the game.
Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard said:
“I watched all the penalties in the Champions League this season during the last 72 hours to understand what is a penalty and what’s not, and that can easily be a penalty.
“What happened, happened and that’s it. We need to do better, we have to improve and find different margins to get the outcomes that we want.”
Arteta’s comments reflected his frustration with the decision while also acknowledging that Arsenal must continue to improve. Although the debate surrounding the incident is likely to continue, the manager’s focus has already turned towards ensuring his side learns from the experience and returns stronger in future competitions.
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Truth is, after scoring we sat back and wasted time to seal a 1-0 win, PSG are a great attacking team, but I feel if we had been more adventurous we might have won the game. We have to change our style of football next season with a stronger attacking midfield and strikers. I think Artwill do that, we have the monkey of our back, so now we should go for it. Roll on next season
Being completely honest, i dont feel it was a penalty, as Madueke initiates the first contact and links his arm through the PSG players’ arms and then pulls him downward onto him – so i feel the right decision was given.
Mosquera’s foul was a penalty for sure.
Ultimately, we didnt take the game to PSG and sat back. PSG were most certainly there for the taking, but once again, we took a pragmatic approach.
Onwards and upwards Gooners.
Off to the parade now. COYG!!!
Don’t think it was a penalty, but we’ve all seen them given. Having said that the best attacking team in the world right now could not score from open play and it came down to the inability to put away two penalties. Gabriel monstered the attack and I feel for him. Eze’s pen was woeful, absolute garbage.
COTG 2 in a row and a UCL.