Arteta thinks Arsenal should have been awarded a penalty

Mikel Arteta has echoed the views of many Arsenal supporters by suggesting that his side should have been awarded a penalty during their Champions League final defeat to PSG.

Arsenal ultimately lost both the match and the trophy to the French champions, but debate has continued over several key refereeing decisions that occurred during the contest. One of the most discussed moments involved Noni Madueke, who Nuno Mendes brought down in an incident that many observers believed warranted a penalty.

The decision not to award a penalty has remained a major talking point since the final whistle, with supporters continuing to share footage of the challenge and argue that Arsenal were denied a significant opportunity during the game.

Controversial Incident Sparks Debate

The referee was unconvinced that a foul had taken place and allowed play to continue. While Arsenal felt aggrieved by the decision, PSG also had complaints of their own during the match.

The Parisians appealed for handball penalties on at least two occasions, believing that they too had been denied opportunities from the spot. As a result, the officiating throughout the contest has been heavily scrutinised by supporters of both clubs.

Despite the controversy, the match continued without a penalty being awarded to Arsenal, and PSG eventually secured victory to lift the Champions League trophy.

Arteta Shares His Frustration

Following the match, Arteta made it clear that he was disappointed by the decision and suggested that Arsenal should have been awarded at least one penalty during the game.

Speaking as quoted by Sky Sports, the Spaniard said:

“I watched all the penalties in the Champions League this season during the last 72 hours to understand what is a penalty and what’s not, and that can easily be a penalty.

“What happened, happened and that’s it. We need to do better, we have to improve and find different margins to get the outcomes that we want.”

Arteta’s comments reflected his frustration with the decision while also acknowledging that Arsenal must continue to improve. Although the debate surrounding the incident is likely to continue, the manager’s focus has already turned towards ensuring his side learns from the experience and returns stronger in future competitions.

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