Arteta thinks Arsenal star is best version of himself after his return

Ben White is currently in outstanding form, according to Mikel Arteta, following his impressive return to the Arsenal team. While White has been fit for some time, he has struggled to displace Jurrien Timber from the starting lineup. The Dutchman has been in exceptional form over recent weeks, providing Arsenal with a stable back four for much of the season.

Although Timber remains ahead in the pecking order, White has continued to work diligently to reclaim his place. His determination and focus have been evident in training and match performances, demonstrating that he remains a vital asset for the club. While a return to the national team before the next World Cup may be unlikely, his current condition at Arsenal is exceptional.

White’s Return Highlights Squad Depth

White’s opportunity came against Brentford when Timber was rested, and he seized it with a composed and effective performance. His return emphasised the strength in depth within Arsenal’s defensive ranks, as well as the competitive environment that ensures players maintain high standards. White’s presence allows Arteta to rotate the squad without compromising defensive solidity, which is crucial in a season where the team is competing on multiple fronts.

Praise from Arteta

Arteta expressed his satisfaction with White’s performance as reported by the Metro, stating, ‘His attitude has been so positive, so good. Then when you are ready and you’re given the opportunity, you take it like he did today. So I’m very happy that we have him back in the best version of himself as well, and we’re going to need him because he’s a tremendous player. The first thing as a defender is he defends, and defends with that purpose and with that determination and efficiency. He’s done that today.’

To achieve success in the Premier League or in any cup competition this season, it is essential that every Arsenal player competes at their highest level consistently. White’s return to form provides reassurance that the squad has the quality, depth and determination required to challenge for trophies.

__________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…