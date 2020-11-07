Arteta thinks he knows what Villa’s approach will be

Mikel Arteta expects Aston Villa to come out fighting from the first whistle after they lost their last two league games.

Villa was one of the in-form team at the start of this Premier League season and they even beat Liverpool 7-2 in an unbelievable upset.

Their early season form made them title contenders, but their form has since tailed off and they are winless in two games ahead of this match.

Arteta was speaking ahead of the match and the Spaniard claimed that Villa is a very competitive team that is always changing their approaches to different games.

He also acknowledged that Dean Smith’s side has earned some huge wins against top teams recently.

He then adds that he expects them to attack the game from the start after they lost their last two Premier League games.

He said via Arsenal.com: “It is a really competitive side, they have played some very different matches with different approaches to certain matches, having some big results against big teams and after two defeats they need a win as well and they will show that right from the start I think.”

Arsenal will want to get all three points from this game after they beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford the last time out.