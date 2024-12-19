Arteta thinks Jesus is now back to his best after his Crystal Palace hat-trick

Mikel Arteta’s glowing praise for Gabriel Jesus following his hat trick against Crystal Palace highlights the striker’s pivotal role in Arsenal’s attack when he is at his best. Jesus has faced intense scrutiny in recent months due to his lack of goals, with many fans calling for a new striker. However, his performance against Palace demonstrated why Arteta continues to back the Brazilian.

Arteta’s post-match comments, as quoted by Express Sport, emphasise the significance of this resurgence:

“I’m so pleased for him. It’s been a long period without goals, and today, to score three goals – the three types of goals that he scored – and the many actions he was involved in, he looked very sharp. It’s a great thing for him and the team that we can rely on a player of such quality.”

This performance serves as a reminder of Jesus’ versatility and ability to deliver in big moments. Each of his goals showcased different attributes: composure, positional awareness, and clinical finishing. It also signals that Jesus is regaining his sharpness, which has been missing in recent games.

Arteta’s acknowledgement of the need for “consistency” from Jesus is key. While this hat trick silences critics temporarily, the challenge for the Brazilian is to sustain this level of performance. If he can, it will not only alleviate the pressure on Arsenal’s other attackers, such as Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli but also ease the urgency to sign a new striker.

This resurgence could also redefine Arsenal’s transfer plans. A consistent Jesus might shift the club’s focus from acquiring a marquee striker to strengthening other areas of the squad, such as midfield depth or defence.

For Arsenal fans, this performance rekindles hope that Jesus can deliver the goals needed to compete for major trophies this season. The onus is now on the striker to build on this momentum and become the consistent scorer Arsenal needs.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…