Arteta thinks Reiss Nelson is ready to impress – “The potential is there”

Arteta admits young winger has matured and is now ready to impress

Reiss Nelson is a name that has been forgotten in the Arsenal circles. Once, he had the whole world at his feet, now it seems he’s finding it difficult to even find his feet.

The Gunners winger was loaned out to Dutch side Feyenoord last campaign, in the hope that it will retain the market value of the player.

A mixed display at The Netherlands meant that the London side were unable to find a club willing to pay money for their academy product.

Now the 22-year-old sees himself fighting for every minute back in North London. However, speaking before the match against Norwegian side FK Bodø/Glimt on Thursday night, manager Mikel Arteta was pleased with the way Nelson has handled his situation until now.

As quoted by Arsenal.com, the Spaniard said, “After the spell that he had last year on loan, we wanted him back to see if there are any changes and there’s a prospect that we can really take to the next level. We think the potential is there and we think we’ve seen something in Reiss that is special.”

The youngest Premier League manager, who won the Manager of the Month award for August, continued, “He’s been a part of our academy system and now he’s going to have an opportunity. He’s been out for almost three months with an injury, he’s back now, he’s fully fit and he’s ready to play. He just needs minutes now.”

After recovering from his latest setback, Nelson will be looking forward to the midweek Europa League clash against the Norwegian champions.

If he impresses, he will certainly be handed more minutes in the competition. And that can be the beginning of a genuine career at his boyhood club.

