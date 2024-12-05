Arteta thinks Saka has what it takes to reach Cristiano Ronaldo’s level

Bukayo Saka has established himself as one of Europe’s most exciting talents and is undeniably one of Arsenal’s best players. Season after season, the 23-year-old winger continues to elevate his game, proving instrumental to the Gunners’ success. With his consistent development and remarkable performances, Saka has become a key figure at Arsenal, both on and off the pitch.

Saka’s admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo serves as a significant source of inspiration. The Arsenal star views the Portuguese legend as a role model, and if he can achieve similar heights in his career, he could make Arsenal an unstoppable force. Despite his young age, Saka has already displayed the leadership qualities and work ethic necessary to emulate Ronaldo’s trajectory.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is confident that Saka has the tools to follow in Ronaldo’s footsteps. Speaking about the parallels between the two players, Arteta told The Daily Mail: “The way Cristiano started his career, and when he joined Manchester United, nobody probably expected in the first few seasons he would be able to do that. It was about his mentality, his work ethic, how he developed his skill, his chemistry with his team, and to play in a team that has the capacity as well to be dominant. That is very, very important. I think Bukayo has got that context and if he is aiming for that, I think it is a positive thing.”

With his immense talent, relentless work ethic, and a team built around him, Saka is on the right path to becoming a footballing icon. Arsenal’s faith in his potential underscores how pivotal he is to their ambitions. If he continues to improve at his current rate, Saka could indeed emulate his idol, leading Arsenal to unprecedented success in the years to come.