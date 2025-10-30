Arteta thinks that Ben White can still force his way into the England squad

Mikel Arteta has vowed to give Ben White the opportunities he needs to push for a late place in England’s World Cup squad next year.

The former Brighton defender has endured recurring injury problems over the past year, ranging from minor concerns to those requiring surgery. His absence has allowed Jurrien Timber to tighten his grip on the right-back position and, given the Dutchman’s impressive form, a way back into the starting XI currently looks difficult for White.

The 26-year-old has started only one Premier League game this season – on the opening weekend – and has been restricted to just four appearances in all competitions. That has fuelled suggestions he has fallen down the pecking order and may even be considering his future.

Arteta backs White to fight his way back

Despite his limited playing time, Arteta remains confident that White can still make a case for inclusion in England’s World Cup plans. Speaking ahead of the Brighton game, the Spaniard told reporters via Arsenal:

“Yeah, he had a setback and that hasn’t helped, but I think in pre-season he was probably our best player. I think he played every game and he was in great form and we need him, because when Ben is at the level that he can show, he’s a top player for us, a player that drives the team in a different way, gives us a different threat on that flank as well and we need him at his best.

“There are still a lot of months to go, and in football, everything can change one way or the other, and if Ben wants to do that, if Thomas [Tuchel] believes he’s the right player to do so, I’m so happy for him. He will have here, I’m sure, a lot of minutes, a lot of opportunities and obviously his background.”

Can White reclaim his spot?

White has not featured for England since the World Cup 2022 controversy involving one of Gareth Southgate’s assistants. Thomas Tuchel has since confirmed that the defender would be eligible for a call-up, but injuries and limited minutes have seen him slip down the national pecking order.

Arteta’s words are reassuring, yet it remains difficult to see how White can dislodge an in-form Timber any time soon. The next few months could be crucial in determining both his Arsenal future and his chances of an international return.

Benjamin Kenneth

