Arteta throwing Aubameyang under a bus? Let’s look at the facts…

I have been seeing many comments from Just Arsenal readers that Arteta has ‘thrown our captain under a bus’ after explaining that Aubameyang was dropped for the game against Southampton because of a ‘disciplinary breach’, which is exactly what happened last year against Tottenham whe Auba was late for training.
So let’s start with the Cambridge definition of the saying……“To throw somebody under the bus”
informal
to do something harmful to someone else in order to gain an advantage for yourself:
He has been accused of throwing fellow Republicans under the bus for his personal agenda.
I’m not going to throw my friend under the bus for something he did 25 years ago.
Okay, so now let us look at the facts
The fact is that Arsenal must have a disciplined squad, and with the money the players are earning they should be able to stick to Arteta’s clear rules and any changes to the schedule must be discussed and agreed.
Auba broke those rules, so when Arteta was asked about Auba’s absence he simply said: “It was a disciplinary breach, and that’s why he was out of the squad.”
Please note that these notes are from Arsenal’s official transcript of Arteta’s conference.
So, the Boss was simply stating a fact when asked a fair question by the media, so now let’s look at the rest of his responses (as we all know that the media are relentless when they think they can get their teeth a story.
So, let’s look at Arteta’s further responses to their questions…..
on whether he remains captain…
Let’s talk about the game. I tried to explain why it was, and I did it frankly. I’m not going to say anything else, I’m going to focus on the performance and the quality that was on the pitch.
whether Aubameyang was available to play today….
I am really happy that we won 3-0, and we move onto the next one against West Ham.
whether he was worried it would have an effect on the squad…
I’ve said it in the press before – unfortunately it happened.
whether he expects more from the captain…
I expect from the team what I saw today, and I’m really happy with that.
on whether Aubameyang was at training yesterday…
Again, I cannot say anything else. Obviously I tried to explain the reasons why, and I couldn’t have done it in a different way – thank you for understanding.
on whether Auba is available for the West Ham game…
I explained what happened today and the reason why he wasn’t involved today, and that’s all I’m going to say.
So, there are the facts. Arteta clearly explained why Auba wasn’t playing and the avoided any further reference as far as he was able…
So, can someone please explain how Arteta could be described as “throwing Aubameyang under a bus”
I am seriously interested….
WATCH ARTETA’S FULL PRESS CONFERENCE HERE
What MA did was right in this case, no argument about it. I think there was also a question regarding consistency of punishments regarding Willian’s unauthorised trip to the Middle East.
The main issue I saw that arose was why does it take a disciplinary ban for Auba to be dropped when he clearly wasn’t performing at all?
He’s captain mate, if your a new or youth player you might get a little leniency but a 32 year old senior to player who is captain and been at the club for 4 years there’s no excuse and it’s not the first time
I don’t understand your comment, it’s exactly what I said.
“What MA did was right in this case, no argument about it.”
You also have to ask why is your club captain acting this way?
MA has zero assertiveness and that is why he has to resort to completely ousting players in general. An assertive coach makes you want to impress him and earn your spot whereas a coach that resorts to “bullying” does not command respect as we’ve seen again and again and again.
But what’s more assertive than dropping and freezing out a player and not giving into fans and media pressure?
I think that’s assertiveness.
Arteta has that My way or the Highway attitude.
He is robotic that’s for sure. 😊
Yup Arteta is a driven man. Assertive to the point of being bone headed.
Limited as a player but still carved out a 440 1st class game career. Took the arm band under Wenger. Loyal to the core. Is learning from his mistakes he made in his first two seasons at Arsenal. Totaly believes in himself. Stood up to Ozil Ramsey Guendouzie Saliba benched Socritis Mustafi Leno Bellerin. Is patient and is playing the long game with this rebuild. Give him till May before judging. It all comes down to expectations. Top 6 this season top 4 next season is a reasoable call.
That’s not assertiveness (facepalm)
“While often confused, the biggest difference between aggressive and assertive communication is that assertiveness includes respect for yourself and the other party, while aggressive communication quickly disrespects and often insults the other party”
A real coach tries to sort out the issue with a player and move forward for the benefit of all involved whereas as MA just wants to remove anyone that he sees as a threat to his management.
All this is of course a bit uncertain, as we don’t know the whole story. But based on what we can see through the press it does seem to be a fact Auba has returned late, by fault of his own and maybe even on purpose.
If that is truly the case, Arteta has no choice but to invoke a serious disciplinary action. From this angle, I support Arteta.
But you have to ask, if this is the whole story. And I suppose, you can also ask, if leaving Auba out, was the only available option. By doing it, Arteta did open a case for scrutiny, as everybody was going to ask, why Auba wasn’t in the squad. Whereas if it had been a heavy fine, it could possibly have been handled less publicly.
My only criticism of MA concerning the Auba matter is that it should have happened far sooner and that his mysterious and baffling appointment as captain was profoundly mistaken. As was continuing to play this non-productive player at all, til our last game.
I am more interested in puttingright what was a clear mistake ( meaning his appointment as captain) than further discussing past mistakes.
To my mind it is now imperative that MA gets this not motivated and frankly self centred and idle player away from the team ASAP.
I WOULD IDEALLY LIKE HIM SOLD in Jan but realise that will be impossible . In the meantime, until he can be got out of our club completely, I would at best let him rot on the bench and used only in an injury crisis!
His costly contract is a bitter pill, that until we can somehow get him out OR his contract expires , which is what I expect to happen, we have no contractual choice but to keep on paying out. Sigh!
Hi, it’s a shame that at times, certain very good players are not able to handle the arm band and the responsibilities that goes with it. Give Abua the benefit of the doubt, remove the arm band, let him play in from the left, Marti and the point. If he don’t score or improve, say your goodbye.
Arteta has given Aubameyang/ Lacazette/ Pepe/ Xhaka a lot of chances to show what they can do and he also tailored his tactics to work with their strengths, so don’t blame only Arteta if those players are still inconsistent
For instance, our current 4-4-1-1 formation that was obviously created to use Aubameyang’s pace and to accommodate our academy graduates, who were trained with similar formation during Wenger’s era. Leicester also used it to win the 2015/16 season with the pacey Vardy as the CF, but they deliberately reduced their ball possession rate to set up counter-attacks
Because of that setup, I bet Aubameyang will be our main CF again after his suspension is over, if Lacazette doesn’t produce a goal or an assist anymore. I think Aubameyang remains to be Arteta’s main attacker, until the end of this season
I do believe going to Man City was a mistake as Arteta developed unrealistic expectations and took two years at Arsenal to realize he needed a complete reset. After just 16 games and following an 0-3 start Arteta has Arsenal again in the 5th/6th mix. He does require total loyalty and devotion to the process. The 6 new young recruits have bought in as have Gabriel Tiereny
Partey Saka and ESR. The rest are either not good enough or unable/ unwilling not ready or too long in the tooth to adapt.
So Arteta uses no more than 14 players.
He will recruit another 4-5 loyal foot soldiers next season, nurture Martinelli and Balogun while Saliba wil return when he is ready to submitt to the process. As a fan I have bought into the new process and have always expected 6/7 by Xmas and 5/6 by May. Next season we go for top 4.
You guys who only think of disciplinary breach just like Arteta are so insensitive. Dont you guys have mother or family that have been in bad situation like auba mother is. you guys are pathetic. I hope when you guys ask for time off from work for such eventualities you only get the time you ask for and not a second over. Give the guy a little breather, we are humans first and workers (footballers) second. Auba have gotten a lot of criticism from me, but I wish that he takes care of his family first. to hell with Arsenal. win lose or draw my family is there with me, cant say the same for arsenal that thing about arsenal being there for me is only in my head my gunners family. speedy recovery for you mother Auba.