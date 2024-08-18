Arteta throws cold water on Arsenal’s striker rumours – Could Merino be our last signing?

Arteta may have just provided the ideal indication about what not to expect as the summer 2024 transfer deadline approaches.The expectation is that Arsenal will finally close the Mikel Merino deal, with the Spaniard set to take over the LCM role. However, following the Merino acquisition, one may wonder, “What comes next?”
While most Gunners anticipate an attacking swoop, they are uncertain about whether the club will recruit a striker or a winger. After a game in which Kai Havertz sparkled, scoring Arsenal’s first goal of two, Arteta hinted that he is satisfied with his German striker, who’s now been involved in 17 goals (10 goals and 7 assists) in the last 15 Premier League games.
When asked by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook if Havertz’s performance justified his choice not to recruit a striker, the Spaniard replied, “he said: “I have faith in [Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus].
“Leandro Trossard] has played in that position.
“So we have different qualities in there and the best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them.
“They are so good and so willing and that’s what we focus on.”
Does that sound like Arteta is not interested in a new striker? The fact is that we did score more goals than ever before last season, so all in all, with the technical bench trusting them, Havertz and Jesus should be willing to improve even further and prove that Arteta is totally correct to trust them to do the job..
It’s Arteta’s job that’s on the line, and if he thinks our present squad can win the League, then who are we to argue?
Daniel O
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
For me, the premier league teams would find it harder to compete against us with Toney in our lineup than Merino in the midfield.
Toney’s reportedly (Athletic) off to Saudi Arabia.
Even if he was planning to sign a striker I don’t think he was going to open up in the media. After all he did try sign one in earlier in the window. But that said, I believe Arsenal could do with one deadly forward seeing how many chances we create and miss, and then offload Nketia and Reis.
If Arteta signs a new CF without selling Jesus or Nketiah first, they might not get enough playing time and could disrupt the squad harmony
I also think Merino will be our last signing this month
It’s an assumption to say because Arsenal scored x goals last season, they are certain to score x this season, isn’t it. It may be true, but …
Personally, I hope they do get a striker (or, possibly) a winger before the deadline. I don’t think it’s a question – certainly in the case of Jesus – of a striker “being willing to improve” as the article says. Rather it’s will Jesus go injury-free long enough at least to try and score the quantity of goals needed from a No. 9, which is something he’s not managed to do so far. After all, we’re talking about an “improvement” on 4 goals in 27 PL games last season (and only 8 goals across 36 games in all competitions). Frankly, I should hope he will be able to better those pretty appalling statistics – if not, why on earth is he counted as a striker within the squad?
However, this may all be academic because of the inordinate time taken in signing Merino (assuming we do sign him of course). There may not be enough left to negotiate a deal for a striker anyway, particularly at the speed Arsenal appears to move at, and also bearing in mind they’ve not managed to sell anyone else after ESR yet. We’ll just have to wait and see.
I have always maintained from day one of the transfer window that we DO NOT NEED A NEW STRIKER.
Personally, I always wanted Florian Wirtz to play LAM. His interchanging with Havertz would have been an absolute nightmare for defences. Seems Merino is taking up that position
He could do it more freely from the left wing. Wirtz Havertz Saka would be unplayable.
“Arteta’s job on the line”, really?, I doubt it 🤣
Looks like Eddie is on his way out. so sad.
This whole striker thing is about more than just goals.
It is about different options in play, changing the dynamic, tactical changes.
Sorry but Jesus is a winger, nothing “striker” about him; positioning, timing runs, presence in the box.
Nketiah simply is championship level; last 5 years has proved that repeatedly.
If he decides on not getting a striker and has faith in Jesus and Trossard as a 9, then take responsibility at the end of the season, no more excuses.
Forgot to mention Havertz. He is producing in that role; something Jesus and Nketiah have failed repeatedly when given chances.
Havertz can’t play 50 productive games, he needs competition and cover, someone to push him to stay sharp and develop further.
Insanity to think Jesus or Nketiah will be enough; repeating an action and expecting a different result.