Arteta throws cold water on Arsenal’s striker rumours – Could Merino be our last signing?

Arteta may have just provided the ideal indication about what not to expect as the summer 2024 transfer deadline approaches.The expectation is that Arsenal will finally close the Mikel Merino deal, with the Spaniard set to take over the LCM role. However, following the Merino acquisition, one may wonder, “What comes next?”

While most Gunners anticipate an attacking swoop, they are uncertain about whether the club will recruit a striker or a winger. After a game in which Kai Havertz sparkled, scoring Arsenal’s first goal of two, Arteta hinted that he is satisfied with his German striker, who’s now been involved in 17 goals (10 goals and 7 assists) in the last 15 Premier League games.

When asked by talkSPORT’s Alex Crook if Havertz’s performance justified his choice not to recruit a striker, the Spaniard replied, “he said: “I have faith in [Havertz], we have faith in [Gabriel Jesus].

“Leandro Trossard] has played in that position.

“So we have different qualities in there and the best thing we can do is trust the players that we have and try improve them.

“They are so good and so willing and that’s what we focus on.”

Does that sound like Arteta is not interested in a new striker? The fact is that we did score more goals than ever before last season, so all in all, with the technical bench trusting them, Havertz and Jesus should be willing to improve even further and prove that Arteta is totally correct to trust them to do the job..

It’s Arteta’s job that’s on the line, and if he thinks our present squad can win the League, then who are we to argue?



Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…