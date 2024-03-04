Arteta tips Partey to make a huge impact when playing alongside Rice

Thomas Partey is poised to make his return to the Arsenal team for the first time in months, having successfully recovered from a prolonged injury setback. The Ghanaian midfielder has been plagued by injuries, limiting his appearances for Arsenal this season, and he was expected to form a formidable partnership with Declan Rice in the midfield.
Rice was brought in during the summer to bolster Arsenal’s midfield, and the prospect of him teaming up with Partey excited Gunners’ supporters. However, due to Partey’s frequent injuries, Rice has often played alongside other midfield partners at the Emirates.
With Partey now back in contention, Arsenal is hopeful that he will remain fit for an extended period, allowing him to establish a partnership with Rice in upcoming games. Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s next match, Mikel Arteta acknowledges that there is work to be done on their partnership but expresses confidence that it could be a potent combination if they can collaborate effectively.
He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:
‘Rice and Partey have only played in the Community Shield together in midfield.
‘That tells you how much we have missed Thomas. The impact he can have for the next three months can be really big.
‘I will have to see that chemistry on the pitch and those qualities; the things we have to do to make sure they (Rice and Partey) play to their strengths and make each other better. But I think that will be a very powerful midfield.’
Just Arsenal Opinion
Rice has been in terrific form for us, while Partey has always been a superb player when he is fit.
We hope he stays fit for a long time and builds a thriving partnership with Rice in the next few months.
LOONEY TOONS! Revenge is sweet
Watch the latest podcast from our friends from DublinArsenal discussing our win over the TOON ARMY and looking towards Sheff United
Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
“IF” Partey can stay fit, which is a big ask lately considering a strong breeze can send him to the physio.
Secondly, “IF” Arteta plays them together in the midfield and not that monstrosity that saw Partey as a RB.
IMHO a real loss for the team, players, and fans, as I believe a healthy Partey with Rice and Odegaard in the midfield would arguably be the best and most balanced in Europe.
Would have loved to see that midfield battle City and Liverpool.
If he’s fit Durand, I believe you’ll get your wish regarding city in the PL.
I think most Gooners have been waiting for this partnership and with Jorginho, Tomiyasu and Zinchenko all vying to get some game time, along with ESR and Gabriel up front, it gets better and better.
It will be interesting to see what our line up and bench is tonight, especially as it’s been said we can’t rival city’s squad.
Ken
If we can get everyone fit for a run at the end of the season (I don’t count Timber as he is new and not played this year), I believe we have as good a chance as CIty or Liverpool to be champions.
If Partey is healthy and a trio of Rice, Partey, & Odegaard, We have the superior defense and can give City a lot of trouble.
Partey returning allows Havertz to play more forward where he has played his best for us. Very interesting to see how Arteta uses his players when the squad is fit now.
When the Ghanaian teams up with the Englishman, this will be a mouthwatering midfield
I really hope Partey stays fit, with him in the team, Havertz could lead the line.
“Leading the line”, means acting as a proper striker and HAVERTZ IS NOT IN WAY A PROPER STRIKER.
BUT AS A FALSE NINE, HE COULD AND DOES PLAY THAT ROLE IN RECENT GAMES.