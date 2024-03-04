Arteta tips Partey to make a huge impact when playing alongside Rice

Thomas Partey is poised to make his return to the Arsenal team for the first time in months, having successfully recovered from a prolonged injury setback. The Ghanaian midfielder has been plagued by injuries, limiting his appearances for Arsenal this season, and he was expected to form a formidable partnership with Declan Rice in the midfield.

Rice was brought in during the summer to bolster Arsenal’s midfield, and the prospect of him teaming up with Partey excited Gunners’ supporters. However, due to Partey’s frequent injuries, Rice has often played alongside other midfield partners at the Emirates.

With Partey now back in contention, Arsenal is hopeful that he will remain fit for an extended period, allowing him to establish a partnership with Rice in upcoming games. Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s next match, Mikel Arteta acknowledges that there is work to be done on their partnership but expresses confidence that it could be a potent combination if they can collaborate effectively.

He said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘Rice and Partey have only played in the Community Shield together in midfield.

‘That tells you how much we have missed Thomas. The impact he can have for the next three months can be really big.

‘I will have to see that chemistry on the pitch and those qualities; the things we have to do to make sure they (Rice and Partey) play to their strengths and make each other better. But I think that will be a very powerful midfield.’

Rice has been in terrific form for us, while Partey has always been a superb player when he is fit.

We hope he stays fit for a long time and builds a thriving partnership with Rice in the next few months.

