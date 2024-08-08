Arteta tips two Arsenal youngsters for more game time this season

Mikel Arteta has been accused of not giving Arsenal youngsters enough first-team opportunities after the club lost some top talents this summer.

The Gunners pride themselves on grooming players who can step up and become important members of their first team.

Arsenal has been preparing well for the new season, and this is an ideal time to integrate some youngsters.

Several youth players were part of the squad that travelled to the United States for pre-season, and two of them stood out.

Arsenal fans have been speaking highly of Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly for their performances with the first team in recent weeks.

These two youngsters seem poised to make the step up into the first team when the new season starts, and Arteta has confirmed that they are ready to contribute if they continue to perform well.

He said, as quoted by The Sun:

“If they continue like they are doing right now [we will see more of them]

“There is no difference whether they come from the academy or we sign them from Germany or Argentina or Italy.

“If they are showing the quality that they have, the personality they have to play at this level… let’s see.

“Why would we put any restrictions? If they deserve minutes, they get minutes.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been criticised for not promoting enough and Arteta will do our reputation some more good if these two youngsters get chances to play.

ADMIN COMMENT

