Arteta to be directly involved in talks to sign Declan Rice

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be directly involved in talks to sign Declan Rice at the end of this season.

The midfielder has emerged as their main transfer target in the last few months.

Although Arsenal attempted to land Moises Caicedo in the January transfer window, they consider Rice their main target and will push to add him to their group at the end of this campaign.

A report in The Sun reveals Arteta is convinced he can get the Englishman to pick Arsenal among his several suitors and will be a part of the negotiations

Just Arsenal Opinion

Players often have to feel the support of the manager they will eventually work with and Rice would be eager for Arteta to explain how he would use him at the Emirates.

The manager is best placed to explain his ideas to the player and it will also show the midfielder how much the Gunners want him.

Hopefully, if Arteta is in the talks, things will move smoothly and Rice will be one of our own from the start of next season onwards.

If that happens, we would have secured one of the best talents around for our side.

